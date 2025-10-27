The Comeback of Vintage – Why we are always looking back

The idea that the past is dead and forgotten is a close-minded thought when it
continues to shape trends, identity, interests, and the stories we tell.
There has been a strong resurgence in vintage items among Gen Z and Millennials.
When looking at fashion, trends, music, and film, it’s clear that the effects of the 90s
and 2000s stay forever prevalent. This resurgence has occurred due to sustainability
factors, obsessions with aesthetics, and a newfound desire for authenticity.
The rise of Vintage clothing cannot be ignored, with the fashion cycle constantly
reviving trends and fashion pieces from the Y2K era. We are seeing fatigue in fast
fashion as consumers turn to thrifted clothes or second-hand clothing due to
sustainability concerns. This has been furthered through an overall revival of Y2K
and ’90s trends with brands such as Urban Outfitters catering clothing styles to this
aesthetic or the thrive of Depop and Vinted where reselling is the optimal goal.
Styles such as the return of low-rise jeans, babydoll tops, jersey tops are styles that
we all love to wear in the 2020s, but they first rose to fame during the 1990s. This
growth in clothing style can also be attributed to stars such as Bella Hadid or
Zendaya, who are frequently pictured wearing designer pieces that appeal to a
certain uniqueness. Unlike mass-produced fast fashion, vintage clothing offers an air
of exclusivity that is becoming increasingly popular in our generation.
Not only has vintage overtaken the fashion realm, but it is also prevalent in our music
consumption. The resurgence of analogue sound has people craving the unique
experience of vinyl over the digital convenience of phone speakers. Many often
argue that vinyl creates an unmatched atmosphere; with its richer sounds and
forcing a thorough listen of an entire album, the vinyl is deemed far superior to many
avid music listeners. Paired with the new limited edition vinyl pressings, there has
been a growth in the desirability of modern artists such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift,
Lana Del Ray (to name a few) releasing vinyl versions of their albums. In 2023, vinyl
sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 1980s, and record stores
continue to grow in popularity, making it the staple aesthetic and collector item for
avid music enjoyers in 2025.
The growth of vintage has infiltrated all aspects of entertainment. Film and media
being no different. The rise in the charm of retro film and cinematic nostalgia fills
enjoyers’ minds as Old Hollywood classics or 2000s films remain trending. With
cinemas either re-running certain iconic films or attempting to remake or create
sequels to cult classics in order to generate the same hype. It is evident that the hole
older films have left in the entertainment industry is continually attempted to be filled
with replicas. The rise in media and Letterbox has also allowed younger audiences
to explore film much more openly, rediscovering cult classics that have redefined film
as we know it.
It is hard to ignore the hold ‘vintage’ has on us in 2025, whether for nostalgic
purposes, aesthetic creations, or simple enjoyment – vintage will always be in style.