The Comeback of Vintage – Why we are always looking back

The idea that the past is dead and forgotten is a close-minded thought when it

continues to shape trends, identity, interests, and the stories we tell.

There has been a strong resurgence in vintage items among Gen Z and Millennials.

When looking at fashion, trends, music, and film, it’s clear that the effects of the 90s

and 2000s stay forever prevalent. This resurgence has occurred due to sustainability

factors, obsessions with aesthetics, and a newfound desire for authenticity.



The rise of Vintage clothing cannot be ignored, with the fashion cycle constantly

reviving trends and fashion pieces from the Y2K era. We are seeing fatigue in fast

fashion as consumers turn to thrifted clothes or second-hand clothing due to

sustainability concerns. This has been furthered through an overall revival of Y2K

and ’90s trends with brands such as Urban Outfitters catering clothing styles to this

aesthetic or the thrive of Depop and Vinted where reselling is the optimal goal.

Styles such as the return of low-rise jeans, babydoll tops, jersey tops are styles that

we all love to wear in the 2020s, but they first rose to fame during the 1990s. This

growth in clothing style can also be attributed to stars such as Bella Hadid or

Zendaya, who are frequently pictured wearing designer pieces that appeal to a

certain uniqueness. Unlike mass-produced fast fashion, vintage clothing offers an air

of exclusivity that is becoming increasingly popular in our generation.



Not only has vintage overtaken the fashion realm, but it is also prevalent in our music

consumption. The resurgence of analogue sound has people craving the unique

experience of vinyl over the digital convenience of phone speakers. Many often

argue that vinyl creates an unmatched atmosphere; with its richer sounds and

forcing a thorough listen of an entire album, the vinyl is deemed far superior to many

avid music listeners. Paired with the new limited edition vinyl pressings, there has

been a growth in the desirability of modern artists such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift,

Lana Del Ray (to name a few) releasing vinyl versions of their albums. In 2023, vinyl

sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 1980s, and record stores

continue to grow in popularity, making it the staple aesthetic and collector item for

avid music enjoyers in 2025.



The growth of vintage has infiltrated all aspects of entertainment. Film and media

being no different. The rise in the charm of retro film and cinematic nostalgia fills

enjoyers’ minds as Old Hollywood classics or 2000s films remain trending. With

cinemas either re-running certain iconic films or attempting to remake or create

sequels to cult classics in order to generate the same hype. It is evident that the hole

older films have left in the entertainment industry is continually attempted to be filled

with replicas. The rise in media and Letterbox has also allowed younger audiences

to explore film much more openly, rediscovering cult classics that have redefined film

as we know it.



It is hard to ignore the hold ‘vintage’ has on us in 2025, whether for nostalgic

purposes, aesthetic creations, or simple enjoyment – vintage will always be in style.