This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something rather contradictory about wanting to stand out while simultaneously wanting to fit in. We spend so much time constructing our identities around the things that make us different, yet seem to share an increasingly familiar idea of what being different actually looks like. Perhaps nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in the tattoos we choose to adorn ourselves with, where personal expression and collective aesthetics increasingly seem to overlap. But if tattoos are supposed to be an expression of individuality, why does everyone seem to want the same ones?

Our generation has made a bit of an art form out of appearing unbothered. We care less about traditional expectations, dress codes, social conventions, and what our parents might think. We’re encouraged to embrace our individuality, romanticise our lives and do things simply because we want to. Yet, for a generation supposedly so unbothered, we’re remarkably preoccupied with how we’re perceived. Our curated Instagram feeds, OOTD’s shown more effort than the place we wear them, and our increasing desire to be seen but not perceived suggests that perhaps we care more than we like to admit, and tattoos are becoming a part of the performance.

Pinterest and TikTok have transformed tattoo inspiration into something resembling online shopping and mass consumption. We save designs, compile mood boards, and browse collections of tattoos that fit a particular aesthetic. The result is an increasingly recognisable visual language: the coquette girl with her tiny bows, the indie sleaze revival with its deliberately chaotic patchwork, or the minimalist fine-line tattoos that somehow manage to look effortlessly curated. Even our attempts to look different have started to follow familiar templates, and our desire to be perceived as effortless and niche renders all meanings behind such tattoos obsolete: permanent alterations are used to chase a performed identity.

Sociologist Erving Goffman’s theory of self-presentation offers an interesting way of understanding this. In The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life (1956), Goffman compares social interaction to theatrical performance, arguing that we manage the impressions we create through our appearance and behaviour. Tattoos, then, can become another element of this performance: visual markers through which we communicate particular versions of ourselves to others.

But what happens when we outgrow the version of ourselves the past us chased?

There’s an interesting distinction between wanting to be someone and wanting to look like someone: there is an appeal to the appearance of being spontaneous without thinking about longevity, alternative or adventurous, and tattoos can help communicate precisely that. For instance, looking like the girl who spontaneously backpacks around Southeast Asia is considerably easier than actually becoming that.

But does that make the tattoo any less authentic? Is a tattoo chosen because it looks beautiful somehow less meaningful than one commemorating a significant life event? Perhaps aesthetic and personal motivations aren’t quite as separate as we assume. Something can be fashionable and meaningful simultaneously.

There’s also something rather ironic about the permanence of it all. Our teens and twenties are practically defined by changing identities, fleeting aesthetics and the occasional questionable reinvention. Our Pinterest boards can be deleted, our wardrobes replaced, but the tattoo remains.

Maybe we should stop expecting our tattoos to represent a fixed version of ourselves. They can simply represent who we were when we chose them. Whether it’s a spontaneous stick-and-poke, a matching tattoo with friends or another fine-line design saved from Pinterest, perhaps individuality doesn’t have to mean being entirely original. After all, if we’re all performing some version of ourselves, we might as well enjoy the costume.