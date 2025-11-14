The Aestheticism of the Louvre- Why are we Being Blinded to Crime?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How is it that 88 million euros were stolen in a matter of seven minutes, irreplaceable artefacts

taken, perhaps never to be seen again, and one of the most famous museums in the world be

compromised and the world’s response is that of ‘pretty cool’. The Louvre has withstood wars,

survived revolutions, been a home to royalty and yet its downfall looks to be that of the power of

social media; where a sophisticated Parisian edifice becomes the laughing stock of popular

culture.



Four thieves entering Musée de Lourve via a ladder truck, using angle grinders to cut through a

window to enter the second-floor Apollo Gallery, dressed as construction workers whilst in the

height of modern surveillance is, in theory, a flawless, daring design. In practicality, it wasn’t as

spectacular as it first appeared to be considering the crown they dropped on escape and the

fact that four suspects are now in custody.



But why, I wonder, is it that this crime has been given such a sensationalised edge? True crime

has always been of public interest, whether that was going to watch a public execution

hundreds of years ago or tuning in to your true crime podcast; crime has always fascinated the

masses. But has it always been romanticised, sensationalised and viewed admirably so widely?

Or is this just the growth of social media’s way of keeping you in the loop of everyone’s thoughts

ever whatever they may be, aestheticised or not?



I think its safe to say that the immediate response to the Lourve hiest become nothing short of a

cultural phenomenon, where social media showcased not only the most unserious response to

organised crime I’ve seen, but that of envy, jealousy and the highly regarded “fomo”. Art and

crime historian Laura Evans called this robbery that of ‘cultural terrorisism’ and yet those on

social media stated that the heist gave them ‘hope’, another stating ‘there is still whimsy in the

world’ adding, ‘that is so cute’. The dialogue here so obsqurely lighthearted with an informality

so incredibly unlike the conventional descriptions of crime we are used to.



This is only amplified in retrospect, when the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre in 1911 the

public received this offence with grief and anger. Over six-thousand photographs of this famous

lady were distributed around the streets of Paris in case anyone managed to come across the

stolen original. And so with a country distraught and a mission to find the thief, this reception

seems incredibly justifiable for one of the most famous pieces of art, even then. So why is it that this heist is being viewed with admiration and giddiness instead of the same horror it is rightfully

due?



No, instead all I saw were people dressing up as the robbers for Halloween (both on TikTok and

in the streets of Nottingham), people posting photoshopped pictures of the stolen items on

Vinted, or embarrassing photos of their friends given there is now space in the Lourve. I’ve seen

videos presenting ‘outfits I’d wear to rob the Lourve’ and, of course, the very popular three-song

playlist consisting of Lorde’s ‘The Lourve’, The 1975’s ‘Robbers’, and Taylor Swift’s ‘Getaway

Car’.

And whilst I won’t deny my first thought when I saw the news of the scandal was how much I

need to re-read Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch, and I won’t claim that some of these were not

comical, but does it not answer to something larger? Do these examples present something

more about how we view crime than the crime itself? Now I’m not one to deny someone of their

fashion ideas when inspiration strikes, but does this not adhere to the desensitation and need

for aestheticism of crime rather than perceiving it as the offence it is?



I hate to break it to someone’s bubble, but the museum probably wasn’t blasting The 1975 as

they roamed the galleries and they most likely didn’t sync Taylor Swift’s ‘Getaway Car’ as they

scootered off into an Ocean Eleven sunset.



So why do we make these scapegoats, why do we congratulate the thieves and commence

over their crime rather than address the cultural loss to France now these treasured artifacts are

missing, perhaps melted or destroyed given how easily identifiable they are. the Lourve has

almost 9 million visitors per year, these artefacts were a portal to French history and culture, and

this crime will inevitably change its reputation indelibly.



But perhaps it was never unserious? Perhaps these flippant and insouciant remarks do answer

to a critical standpoint? Many are seeing this heist as a rebel against the elite, those that owned

these jewels in the first place and who relished in riches whilst ignoring those in poverty. Some

see it as a rejection of hierarchy and capitalism, and a way to disconnect from these aristocratic

institutions. But it isn’t conformed this was actually a crime against the bourgeoise class, it

equally may have just been a crime coming from a place of greed.



Others have been equally persuaded given the organised crime was non-violent. However

miraculous it is no one was harmed in this act, we cannot exactly claim the robbers did in fact

have anti-violent morals like some on social media try to claim. What is to say that if someone

had been in the wrong place at the wrong time, violence would have been resorted to. We

cannot glamourise criminals for what didn’t occur, when it could have been equally as plausible.

In the end, the Louvre heist is a less a story about stolen jewels and more a reflection of the

culture that received it. Somewhere along the line, the theft of art became itself an art form. And

the act itself overshadowed by the global response it provoked: of fascination, irony and

aestheticisation. What was once considered an affront to art, history and national pride has now become superficial entertainment for the next trend in popular culture, where reposts and

playlists consume us instead of reflection and outrage.



This hiest and its response has revealed how social media single-handedly transforms crime

into spectacle, eroding the boundary between admiration and accountability. Whether you see it

as rebellion, greed, fantasy or a felon, the real loss is not only the priceless jewels, but our

capacity to differentiate tragedy from trend.