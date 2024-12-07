The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



It’s easy to become chronically overwhelmed, anxious, and unbalanced as a University

student, especially a fresher in a new place who is constantly surrounded by new people and

expectations – which people expect you to simply get used to. But that additional pressure

can take a toll on your mental and physical health, so it is important to prioritise yourself at

such a busy time, even when it is difficult to do so. To help you find more ease and comfort

during your time at University, here are my top tips I have found that help me most on the

journey:

Declutter

Find some time to reassemble your room to make it a place you feel comfortable and

relaxed in. There is nothing worse than building up feelings of dread towards your

messy room to which you have to return after a long day at school, eventually

reaching a point where there is nowhere you would like to spend your alone time.

This can be very isolating, so ensuring that your room is a safe space for you to

recharge is essential. Planning a specific day ahead of the week or simply when you

feel inspired to do so, dedicate some time to declutter and clean your space. Wipe

down surfaces, put away any clothes that have found a new home on your chair,

make your desk a place to sit at and not a huge trinket dish. Only taking up about 10

minutes of your time every week, I find this a guaranteed mood boost for the whole

week. Go on a walk

Although a popular advice in taking care of yourself, this tip can make one of the

biggest differences to your overall wellbeing. Getting excited to visit a new park or

woods, or even to retrace your favourite route around your block, can help clear your

mind when it begins to feel too crowded and distracted. However, I believe the key to

be mindfulness. When you are on a walk, make sure to truly embrace where you are.

Listen to some music – really listen to it – and really pay attention to your

surroundings: take photos; sit down with a snack or a thermos of coffee or tea or hot

chocolate; take a route you’ve never taken before; even if the path doesn’t lead that

way but your curiosity does. Practicing such mindfulness during a walk can really

help you destress and feel grateful for your decision to go outside – and the change

of scenery and rush of oxytocin makes it worth the effort. Spend time in the kitchen

It really doesn’t matter if you can’t cook or bake – it is the time and effort that counts.

Find yourself a recipe that you’re craving, be it a pasta bake or a cinnamon apple

muffin, all the recipes are out there in their simplest forms, usually requiring very little

ingredients. Plan this for the weekend ahead to give yourself time to get everything

you need and invite friends if you like. Having fun making food for yourself or to share

not only helps you learn new skills, but also gives you something to appreciate your

effort and time. Listen to music or watch a movie whilst you cook, and really take

your time having fun with it. A recent recipe I tried myself was a simple apple crumble

that required minimal ingredients and a quick bake and accompanied me and a friend

to a cosy movie night (link to the recipe below). There really is no better way to

directly appreciate your efforts and inspiration than through food you have made

yourself. Take a break from your phone

When I am bored, tired, or unmotivated, the easiest thing for me to do is to grab my

phone and spend hours scrolling through random things on it and personally, there is

nothing more infuriating to me. Time passes quicker and the day is almost over when

I decide to get up, and I only end up feeling worse (headache, stinging eyes, and a

neck cramp). That is not to say that this should be completely avoided, as the

pressure to be continuously productive and ‘make the most of your day’ is all the

more anxiety-inducing and can only result in feelings of guilt for taking time off for

yourself. But when you feel too overwhelmed and stressed, relying on your phone as

an immediate fall back may not be all that helpful. Make it a goal to put your phone

away – e.g., by charging it on your desk. Simply leaving it thrown onto your bed or in

your back pocket makes it too easy and natural to instantaneously reach for it when

you feel unbothered or bored, so make sure it’s not in a place for automatic reaction

to it. Try occupying yourself with something else, such as decluttering, planning your

week ahead or your weekly shop, catching up on missed work, trying a new hairstyle,

or even doing some yoga. Feeling like you’ve made the active choice to stay away

from a usual and typical fall back will benefit your mood and give you something to

be proud of at the end of the day.