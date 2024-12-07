Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
It’s easy to become chronically overwhelmed, anxious, and unbalanced as a University
student, especially a fresher in a new place who is constantly surrounded by new people and
expectations – which people expect you to simply get used to. But that additional pressure
can take a toll on your mental and physical health, so it is important to prioritise yourself at
such a busy time, even when it is difficult to do so. To help you find more ease and comfort
during your time at University, here are my top tips I have found that help me most on the
journey:

  1. Declutter
    Find some time to reassemble your room to make it a place you feel comfortable and
    relaxed in. There is nothing worse than building up feelings of dread towards your
    messy room to which you have to return after a long day at school, eventually
    reaching a point where there is nowhere you would like to spend your alone time.
    This can be very isolating, so ensuring that your room is a safe space for you to
    recharge is essential. Planning a specific day ahead of the week or simply when you
    feel inspired to do so, dedicate some time to declutter and clean your space. Wipe
    down surfaces, put away any clothes that have found a new home on your chair,
    make your desk a place to sit at and not a huge trinket dish. Only taking up about 10
    minutes of your time every week, I find this a guaranteed mood boost for the whole
    week.
  2. Go on a walk
    Although a popular advice in taking care of yourself, this tip can make one of the
    biggest differences to your overall wellbeing. Getting excited to visit a new park or
    woods, or even to retrace your favourite route around your block, can help clear your
    mind when it begins to feel too crowded and distracted. However, I believe the key to
    be mindfulness. When you are on a walk, make sure to truly embrace where you are.
    Listen to some music – really listen to it – and really pay attention to your
    surroundings: take photos; sit down with a snack or a thermos of coffee or tea or hot
    chocolate; take a route you’ve never taken before; even if the path doesn’t lead that
    way but your curiosity does. Practicing such mindfulness during a walk can really
    help you destress and feel grateful for your decision to go outside – and the change
    of scenery and rush of oxytocin makes it worth the effort.
  3. Spend time in the kitchen
    It really doesn’t matter if you can’t cook or bake – it is the time and effort that counts.
    Find yourself a recipe that you’re craving, be it a pasta bake or a cinnamon apple
    muffin, all the recipes are out there in their simplest forms, usually requiring very little
    ingredients. Plan this for the weekend ahead to give yourself time to get everything
    you need and invite friends if you like. Having fun making food for yourself or to share
    not only helps you learn new skills, but also gives you something to appreciate your
    effort and time. Listen to music or watch a movie whilst you cook, and really take
    your time having fun with it. A recent recipe I tried myself was a simple apple crumble
    that required minimal ingredients and a quick bake and accompanied me and a friend
    to a cosy movie night (link to the recipe below). There really is no better way to
    directly appreciate your efforts and inspiration than through food you have made
    yourself.
  4. Take a break from your phone

When I am bored, tired, or unmotivated, the easiest thing for me to do is to grab my
phone and spend hours scrolling through random things on it and personally, there is
nothing more infuriating to me. Time passes quicker and the day is almost over when
I decide to get up, and I only end up feeling worse (headache, stinging eyes, and a
neck cramp). That is not to say that this should be completely avoided, as the
pressure to be continuously productive and ‘make the most of your day’ is all the
more anxiety-inducing and can only result in feelings of guilt for taking time off for
yourself. But when you feel too overwhelmed and stressed, relying on your phone as
an immediate fall back may not be all that helpful. Make it a goal to put your phone
away – e.g., by charging it on your desk. Simply leaving it thrown onto your bed or in
your back pocket makes it too easy and natural to instantaneously reach for it when
you feel unbothered or bored, so make sure it’s not in a place for automatic reaction
to it. Try occupying yourself with something else, such as decluttering, planning your
week ahead or your weekly shop, catching up on missed work, trying a new hairstyle,
or even doing some yoga. Feeling like you’ve made the active choice to stay away
from a usual and typical fall back will benefit your mood and give you something to
be proud of at the end of the day.

  1. Be creative
    The last tip has been most effective in relaxing me and helping me to recentre.
    Creative activities can give you something to look forward to after you catch up on
    missed lecture notes or an assignment and can effectively recharge your good and
    relaxed mood. Redirecting your brain’s attention and inspiration to something that
    brings you joy and a peace of mind can be the perfect outlet for anxiety and any sort
    of block. This could include colouring or drawing (even doodling and making random
    patterns for which Pinterest can serve as inspiration) – which you can later put on
    your wall -; decorating your room with posters and fairy light; painting your nails; or
    creating cards (right now I’m making Christmas cards for family and friends) or
    wrapping gifts if there are any upcoming occasions. I love to put on a movie/series or
    music/radio whilst I do this, and it really helps me take my mind off all my tasks and
    to-do list.
    Those are my top 5 – and tried – tips for taking care of yourself at University, and
    although it may be hard to find yourself in a new place and away from your family
    and friends, I hope that some of these can help you keep going – because in the end,
    it will all get better and all it takes is time and effort to balance yourself in this new
    situation.
Laura Moskwa

Nottingham '27

Laura Moskwa is a new writer for the Nottingham Her Campus chapter. She is currently a first year student studying Philosophy and Psychology at the University of Nottingham. She enjoys writing about astrology, literature, film, and well being, and seeks to inspire readers to enjoy these too and grow in their understanding of these topics. She feels most in-tune with herself when learning new things and when spending time amongst nature, and being Polish, she sometimes uses her cultural experiences in her writing to provide an insight into an alternative tradition. Although she’s never written articles before, she is excited for her opportunity on the Her Campus team.