TAKE BACK THE NIGHT, RECLAIM YOUR RIGHTS: RECLAIM THE NIGHT MARCHES AND THEIR IMPORTANCE

Safety for women in public spaces has been a recognised concern throughout history, but has become all the more prominent and widespread as of recent years, following activism for women’s rights that has brought this issue to light for society.

According to the Reclaim the Night Nottingham Word Press, “71% of women of all ages have experienced sexual harassment in a public space” and “1 in 5 women will experience sexual violence”.

Historically, women’s mobility has been restricted by various legal systems that have reinforced male presence and authority, minimising and often ignoring the violence and harassment experienced by women in the streets. Reclaim the Night – a movement that started in Leeds in 1977 as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement by the Leeds Revolutionary Feminist Group – has provided an annual and national opportunity for women to publicly march and unite against rape and violence.

Inspired by the marches that took place in 70s America as a reaction to the increasing violence against women, particularly after the murder of Susan Alexander Speeth following a conference organised by the radical feminist group Women Against Violence and Pornography in media, the marches soon spread to Germany and the UK. The first march – held in Leeds – was partly a response to the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ murders and the police’s subsequent response instructing women to avoid public spaces after dark. And soon enough, streets were flooded with signs asserting ‘No Curfew on Women – Curfew on Men’.

The march that took place earlier this year in Nottingham was supported by several representatives from the women’s community sectors and other statutory organisations, including Nottingham Women’s Centre, Nottinghamshire Sexual Violence Support Services, and Equation. Empowering women of all backgrounds, including those who involved / previously involved in sex work, refugees and asylum seekers, and with grass roots and community organising at the centre of RTNN, the march saw an attendance of 350 people speaking loud on the topics of safety and inclusivity. Marching with and for all women – including trans women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people who have faced similar forms of misogyny or discrimination – attendees demanded an end to sexual assault, rape, harassment, victim-blaming, and fear.

A mass of women pounding the streets together sends a message to our leaders that citizens, residents and voters care about women’s safety. Gathering to share knowledge, build up contacts and grow solidarity between all, the importance of these marches becomes all the more tangible. Walking in solidarity and safety with your noisy sisters is good for your spirits. Regain your energy by sticking it to the patriarchy! Reclaim our streets, take back our spaces. Reclaim the night, and reclaim your rights.