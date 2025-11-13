Sustainability as a Student

A United Nations Environment Programme report has recently released some
sobering findings stating that global temperatures are on track to exceed the
maximum temperature goal of the Paris Agreement. Martin Krause, the director of
the programme’s climate change division, described the results as sadly
unsurprising, and urges that it be a wakeup call to everyone. With this in mind, it is
important that every person does their bit for the planet, be it big or small. Here are 7
simple ways students can integrate sustainable practices into their lives.
- Recycle
While this probably seems obvious, a shocking number of students don’t recycle, or
don’t recycle correctly. Small actions like peeling the plastic film from packaging can
make a huge difference. Remember to rinse out containers, and separate packaging
where parts can’t be recycled.
If you recycle something non-recyclable, it can lead to issues in recycling facilities,
where sometimes whole loads of rubbish have to be scrapped, which actually
increases the facility’s carbon footprint!
Also, look out for packaging labelled ‘recycle with bags at large supermarket’, as
they must be separated from your usual recycling. These usually include fruit and
veg packages. In my house, we put them all in a bin bag, and once it’s full we
dispose of them all at once at a nearby supermarket. So, a little effort goes a long
way!
- Food waste
It is estimated that food waste contributes to up to 10% of annual global greenhouse
gas emissions. The disposal of food waste in landfills leads to methane gas
emissions, this is 80 times more potent than CO2. So, minimising waste is super
important.
Don’t throw away your food just because it’s past its best before date. Often, food
will last longer than this date, especially if it’s been frozen or refrigerated. (With the
exception of meat, of course). The ‘Look, Smell, Taste, Don’t Waste’ campaign aims
to reduce food wastage by encouraging people to trust their senses when assessing
potentially ‘gone-off’ food.
Another great way to minimize waste is batch cooking. This way, you use a large
amount of ingredients up all at once, and if you freeze portions they will keep for far
longer.
Planning your meals in advance of weekly shops ensures you don’t buy surplus
food.
- Transport
This one’s pretty self-explanatory… the best way to get around is on your own two
feet! (Or bike/ scooter).
If you can’t, the more communal the transport is the better – trains and buses are far
better than cars.
Walking to campus rather than taking the bus/ an uber is a great way to hit that daily
step goal while saving the environment!
- Household appliances:
As many student houses/ accommodations have bills included in a fixed rental price,
it’s easy to not consider energy usage. However, minimising this is another easy way
to do your bit for the environment.
Try not to turn your heating on until you actually need it. If you can simply wear
warmer clothes, you can probably do without heating. Once you do switch it on, you
could put it on a timer so its warmest in early mornings and evenings, and not so
warm during the day, while you are out of the house.
Switch off lights when you’re not in the room.
Running a dishwasher on a full load is far more efficient than when it’s half empty.
Tumble driers are the most energy-intensive household appliance. Avoid using them
if you can! Understandably, it can be hard to get large items of clothing/ bedsheets
dry, especially in the winter months, so sometimes tumble driers are almost
essential. But, most often, there’s not much that a drying rack in a well-ventilated
room won’t solve.
- Saving packaging:
That huge amount of carboard that was used to package your amazon order?
Perfect to make a sign with to support a friend at a sports match.
The empty jam jar? That can be used as a storage container, a vase, a candle
holder, or much more.
Your used ice cream tubs can become Tupperware to store food.
- Reusable cups
7 million single-use coffee cups are discarded per day in the UK, that’s 5,000 per
minute. One cup emits 110 g of CO2 during its lifecycle.
A great way to save money and the environment is by investing in a reusable coffee
cup.
Most cafes now charge 25p extra for a single use cup, so you could save £7 a month
on daily coffees!
- Shopping
The best way to make shopping more sustainable is by buying things second hand.
For clothes, Vinted is a great way to do this, and you can also find some gems on
Ebay! Never underestimate a charity shop, it may take hours of searching but you
will always find some absolute steals, and you’re giving to charity!
Consider platforms like Facebook Marketplace for second hand goods, furniture and
sports equipment.
So, integrating sustainable practices into your life really is easy, and we should all do
our bit to minimise global warming and make the world a more eco-friendly place.