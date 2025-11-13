Sustainability as a Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A United Nations Environment Programme report has recently released some

sobering findings stating that global temperatures are on track to exceed the

maximum temperature goal of the Paris Agreement. Martin Krause, the director of

the programme’s climate change division, described the results as sadly

unsurprising, and urges that it be a wakeup call to everyone. With this in mind, it is

important that every person does their bit for the planet, be it big or small. Here are 7

simple ways students can integrate sustainable practices into their lives.

Recycle

While this probably seems obvious, a shocking number of students don’t recycle, or

don’t recycle correctly. Small actions like peeling the plastic film from packaging can

make a huge difference. Remember to rinse out containers, and separate packaging

where parts can’t be recycled.

If you recycle something non-recyclable, it can lead to issues in recycling facilities,

where sometimes whole loads of rubbish have to be scrapped, which actually

increases the facility’s carbon footprint!

Also, look out for packaging labelled ‘recycle with bags at large supermarket’, as

they must be separated from your usual recycling. These usually include fruit and

veg packages. In my house, we put them all in a bin bag, and once it’s full we

dispose of them all at once at a nearby supermarket. So, a little effort goes a long

way! Food waste

It is estimated that food waste contributes to up to 10% of annual global greenhouse

gas emissions. The disposal of food waste in landfills leads to methane gas

emissions, this is 80 times more potent than CO2. So, minimising waste is super

important.

Don’t throw away your food just because it’s past its best before date. Often, food

will last longer than this date, especially if it’s been frozen or refrigerated. (With the

exception of meat, of course). The ‘Look, Smell, Taste, Don’t Waste’ campaign aims

to reduce food wastage by encouraging people to trust their senses when assessing

potentially ‘gone-off’ food.

Another great way to minimize waste is batch cooking. This way, you use a large

amount of ingredients up all at once, and if you freeze portions they will keep for far

longer.

Planning your meals in advance of weekly shops ensures you don’t buy surplus

food. Transport

This one’s pretty self-explanatory… the best way to get around is on your own two

feet! (Or bike/ scooter).

If you can’t, the more communal the transport is the better – trains and buses are far

better than cars.

Walking to campus rather than taking the bus/ an uber is a great way to hit that daily

step goal while saving the environment!