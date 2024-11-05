Stickers I Never Used: A Reflection on Turning 20

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The night before my 20 th birthday I’m at home rummaging through the mess of my desk

drawers. As part of an existential crisis and realisation that this is my last night of being a

teenager, I decide that tonight is the best time to organise all the items I’ve quickly shoved

away in these drawers throughout the past few months. Deep into cleaning and wading my

way through piles of paper, pens and notebooks I stumble across a book of stickers. A book

of stickers that has never been used. I distinctively think back to the time of being 10 years

old, looking at the shiny and bumpy stickers thinking about how much I would love to

decorate my notebook with them, but the realisation that you only get to stick a sticker

once prevented me from ever doing so. I sat as a child thinking that today was not the day

to use these stickers, but one day the ‘perfect occasion’ will arise and then I will use them.



10 years later I’m sat looking at this book still full of stickers, without much use for princess

and dinosaur stickers today I think about how this ‘perfect time’ that I envisioned as a child

to use these stickers never happened. It is now too late. Only hours before my birthday I’m

met with the physical representation that time is slipping away much faster than I would

care to realise, and even worse the realisation that this behaviour of putting things aside

until a better time comes is not exclusive to the sticker book. In my adulthood I will delay

wearing a new outfit until I have the ‘perfect event’ to wear it for, save my perfume for the

‘perfect occasions’, and delay going to a new restaurant until the ‘perfect time’. On the

edge of true adulthood and entering my 20’s I realise I’m treating my life as a waiting game,

waiting for these ‘perfect events’ to take place but just as the sticker book showed me,

these ‘perfect’ moments typically never come.



On my 20 th birthday as I’m waving my teenage years goodbye, my friend asks me questions

to reflect on my past year and look forward to my next one. She asks me ‘What’s your

favourite memory of your nineteenth year?’, ‘What are you most looking forward to for

your twentieth year?’, then she asks me the big question, ‘Is there anything you would like

to leave behind in your nineteenth year?’. At the time I was stumped by this huge question

but ultimately, I realised that my constant search for perfectionism is what I am leaving

behind. I decide that this is the year I am taking a new grasp on life, living my life with the

new motto that, ‘If not now, when?’.