Stan Culture VS the 2025 Grammy’s

The reason I wrote this article was because I was inspired to after conversations with my

housemates surrounding the Grammys, and also from what I’ve seen online. We all knew

that this years’ Grammys were going to be a bloodbath; we had popular artists nominated

such as Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and

Kendrick Lamar. All artists that seem to have very large and opinionated fanbases. Because

of these fanbases, I’ve often found it hard to enjoy shows like the Grammys.



Specifically, at the 2025 Grammys, Beyonce had won album of the year for her 2024 album

“Cowboy Carter” which I didn’t think would be so controversial, considering she’d previously

never won album of the year. I’d also come to learn that she’s also the first black woman

since Lauryn Hill to win album of the year, which was in 1999.



When Beyonce got up to accept her Grammy for album of the year, the camera had cut to

Billie Eilish, who was also amongst the nominees for album of the year, showing her to be

teary-eyed. This had then to a bunch of TikTok videos and tweets attacking Beyonce, saying

she didn’t deserve to win album of the year, that they’d never even heard of or listened to

Cowboy Carter, or that Beyonce must have paid for her award. However, I, amongst many

other people, interpreted Billies crying to be happy tears, that Beyonce had finally won

album of the year.



It’s through this outrage that I came across a video on TikTok from a musician and

songwriter called ADIV , who is a part of the recording academy’s voters (@whoisadiv) who

voted for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album to win album of the year. He explained that the

theme that other academy voters were looking for this year was innovation. He credited

Billie’s album for being a great album, however he didn’t think it deserved the win because

it wasn’t as innovative as the other albums nominated. Because Beyonce has never done a

full country album before, and seemed to mesh elements of R&B, hip hop and opera into

this album, it was therefore regarded as innovative by the academy, leading to her win.



This is not to discredit Billie’s critically acclaimed “Hit Me Hard and Soft” album, that has

garnered a mass number of streams and sales, and tackles complex themes such as love,

obsession, having insecurity, and the emotional roller-coaster that come with being in a

relationship, as well as the difficulties that comes with being famous. However, if the theme

that Grammy voters were looking for this year was innovation, then these concepts that

Billie has previously covered in albums such as “Happier than Ever”. Beyonce not only

properly introduced a new genre into her catalogue, but it was also an innovative way of

referencing and overcoming the racist backlash she’d received at the 2016 Country Music

Awards, performing her country-twinged song “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks.

I believe that what happens a lot in stan culture, is that they sometimes succumb to their

own bias, especially when their favourite artist is popular, leading them to disregard the

merits of other artists. I think what a lot of Billie fans also seem to disregard, in terms of the

Grammys, is that unfortunately because she had lost in other categories, such as best pop

vocal album, or best pop song. What I would like to know specifically is why there was

selective outrage for Beyonce winning album of the year, and little to no outrage for Sabrina

Carpenter for winning best pop vocal album, or best pop solo performance.