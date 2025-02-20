Stan Culture VS the 2025 Grammy’s

The reason I wrote this article was because I was inspired to after conversations with my
housemates surrounding the Grammys, and also from what I’ve seen online. We all knew
that this years’ Grammys were going to be a bloodbath; we had popular artists nominated
such as Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and
Kendrick Lamar. All artists that seem to have very large and opinionated fanbases. Because
of these fanbases, I’ve often found it hard to enjoy shows like the Grammys.
Specifically, at the 2025 Grammys, Beyonce had won album of the year for her 2024 album
“Cowboy Carter” which I didn’t think would be so controversial, considering she’d previously
never won album of the year. I’d also come to learn that she’s also the first black woman
since Lauryn Hill to win album of the year, which was in 1999.
When Beyonce got up to accept her Grammy for album of the year, the camera had cut to
Billie Eilish, who was also amongst the nominees for album of the year, showing her to be
teary-eyed. This had then to a bunch of TikTok videos and tweets attacking Beyonce, saying
she didn’t deserve to win album of the year, that they’d never even heard of or listened to
Cowboy Carter, or that Beyonce must have paid for her award. However, I, amongst many
other people, interpreted Billies crying to be happy tears, that Beyonce had finally won
album of the year.
It’s through this outrage that I came across a video on TikTok from a musician and
songwriter called ADIV, who is a part of the recording academy’s voters (@whoisadiv) who
voted for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album to win album of the year. He explained that the
theme that other academy voters were looking for this year was innovation. He credited
Billie’s album for being a great album, however he didn’t think it deserved the win because
it wasn’t as innovative as the other albums nominated. Because Beyonce has never done a
full country album before, and seemed to mesh elements of R&B, hip hop and opera into
this album, it was therefore regarded as innovative by the academy, leading to her win.
This is not to discredit Billie’s critically acclaimed “Hit Me Hard and Soft” album, that has
garnered a mass number of streams and sales, and tackles complex themes such as love,
obsession, having insecurity, and the emotional roller-coaster that come with being in a
relationship, as well as the difficulties that comes with being famous. However, if the theme
that Grammy voters were looking for this year was innovation, then these concepts that
Billie has previously covered in albums such as “Happier than Ever”. Beyonce not only
properly introduced a new genre into her catalogue, but it was also an innovative way of
referencing and overcoming the racist backlash she’d received at the 2016 Country Music
Awards, performing her country-twinged song “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks.
I believe that what happens a lot in stan culture, is that they sometimes succumb to their
own bias, especially when their favourite artist is popular, leading them to disregard the
merits of other artists. I think what a lot of Billie fans also seem to disregard, in terms of the
Grammys, is that unfortunately because she had lost in other categories, such as best pop
vocal album, or best pop song. What I would like to know specifically is why there was
selective outrage for Beyonce winning album of the year, and little to no outrage for Sabrina
Carpenter for winning best pop vocal album, or best pop solo performance.
Realistically, nobody will ever be happy at the outcome of who the Grammys nominate and
who they award. They’ve been called out multiple times by music fans for snubbing artists in
the past, such as Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, BTS, and The Weeknd. However, those who
win shouldn’t be discredited or receive backlash as a result of what the Recording Academy
voted for, especially when they don’t control who wins. Music is a subjective art form- what
may sound better to one person may sound awful to another. The results of the recording
academy’s voting should not dictate what you listen to, or what you deem to be good music.