Spring Fashion Trends for 2025

After days of cloudy weather and very little sunshine, it seems that spring is just around the corner. I’ve noticed that a lot of high street fashion brands are beginning to stock their spring and summer clothing lines. Pale pink and lemon yellow seemto be the colour of choice for spring, and these colours can look effortless with light washed jeans. On cooler days, trench coats seem to be the most popular jacket option, and you can find these in cropped versions as well. Platform clogs also seem to be making a comeback in 2025, and reality tv star Gabby Allen was seen wearing these in the Love Island villa. These shoes were trendy in the 1990s, and you can easily pair them with your evening looks.

It’s important to invest in staple pieces that can be worn in different ways, and the ‘3-3-3 rule’ allows you to mix and match your clothes without overspending. Accessories can be a great way to elevate your outfits, and M&S has a variety of earring and necklace options for spring. I was taken aback by the jewellery range in M&S, and there were some beautiful pieces inspired by nature. Try on hauls are a great way to see what’s trending in the fashion world, and ‘denim on denim’seems to be the latest one. Seasonal trends are often associated with runway shows at fashion week, and companies develop their spring ranges with this in mind.

Here is a list of fashion trends that people are going to be raving about this spring!

Spring fashion trends:

The ‘Clean-girl’ aesthetic: Some might say that the age of beige outfits has come to an end, as people are choosing to wear brightly coloured clothes instead. Yet, there is something quite timeless about the ‘clean-girl’ aesthetic. This style is perfect for minimalists, and these elegant outfits are made up of neutral tones. Pastel shades can add a hint of colour, and you can achieve this in your accessories and shoes. A must have for minimalists is a pair of sunglasses that can be worn with each outfit.

Boho chic: The Bohemian fashion trend was inspired by the 1970s hippie aesthetic, and British actress Sienna Miller revived this style in the early 2000s. Isabel Marant is a luxury fashion company which has taken inspiration from boho chic,and Kate Moss has modelled a number of their looks. I associate boho chic with the Ibiza party scene, and festival attire. I’ve seen a few videos on TikTok where young women are trying to buy their Ibiza wardrobe from Vinted. This is a great option if you’re looking for going out tops while on a budget. Fashion gurus have given a lot of advice on how to tailor your Vinted search bar, and this will stop you from scrolling for hours. Boho chic outfits are ideal for the warmer weather in late April and May. Crochet tops, ruffle maxi skirtsand tie-dye dresses, are just a handful of items that you can purchase for your boho chic wardrobe. Keep an eye out for these looks at Coachella, and I’m sure there will be a lot of suede cowboy boots.

Athleisure: Pilates and yoga have become popular leisure activities in recent years, and influencers are turning their ordinary workout looks into stylish outfits. Brands such as Adanola and Lululemon have caught onto this trend, and are introducing new lines for spring. One of the most recent additions to Adanola’s spring collection is a pine green workout set with matching leggings and top. Pilates studios are becoming fashion shows for sportswear brands, who want to advertise their gym sets.

Shoes galore: Over the past few weeks I’ve seen a lot of people wearing Adidas Campus trainers and New Balance 327, around Nottingham and West Bridgford. These shoes come in endless colour combinations, and they can be worn throughout summer as well. My favourite spring outfit includes a maxi skirt, an oversized sweatshirt and platform trainers. I’d recommend the pink and yellow Adidas GazelleBold. You can find these shoes for discounted prices on Schuch UK, and there is a student deal via Unidays.

Places to shop for your spring wardrobe:

• Adanola

• ASOS.

• Hollister.

• Minkadink London.

• Oliver Bonas.

• Peppermayo.

• Princess Polly.

• Stradivarius.

• Vinted and eBay.

• Zara.

You can also find clothes for your spring wardrobe in boutiques and independent shops. This is a great way to support local businesses, who compete against online shopping.