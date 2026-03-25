Some of the most exciting sounds of the past decade

Now, if I do say so myself, I find much of todays music to be rather bland and soulless. While
its definitely a me problem that I almost exclusively listen to music form the 60s/70s/80s,
whenever I listen to the radio or am forced to listen to Capitol at work, I find so much of it to
be a bore. But alas, I cannot stay in my little time capsule forever, and through forcing myself
to keep up with the times, I’ve found some established but also some fabulous emergences of
the last decade which I must alert you to. So here is a rather brief look into some of the most
fascinating stuff I’ve been enjoying.
Caroline Polachek
Now I had to start somewhere, and where else is better to start than with the hypnotic calls of
Caroline Polachek. Perhaps the perfect sound for the brighter days ahead, Polachek provides
one of the highest echelons of performance you can get your mittens on. She provides a
unique mix of pop, trip-hop, sprinkles of Cocteau Twins whimsy all dripping in pure vocal
talent. The album I indulge in most frequently is Desire, I Want to. Turn Into You, debuting in
2023- it really does transcend you to Polachek’s tropical paradise, in which love, musing and
fun in the sun all mesh together in a sensual delight.
FKA twigs
Now im sure were all a bit more familiar with this talent, but FKA Twigs has become one of
the most unique artists of the century and offers something different each time she graces us
mere mortals with an album. We’ve all heard the lacerated howls of ‘Cellophane’, a song that
breaks your heart a bit more each time you listen to it (and enough to put you off Robert
Patterson for a lifetime), but I find myself constantly listening to her newer releases, more
specifically Eusexua. It is as though she has been living on a different planet as a different
species, and this is her message to humankind. And what a message it is. It’s a beautiful mix
of Madonna, Kylie and techno all spinning around together to create a unique pop fusion- a
delight to listen to.
Black Country, New Road
Perhaps you have been mansplained about this group in The Bodega smoking area (as I
certainly have), but gosh Black Country, New Road create a vivid sound elevates it higher
than its indie/ experimental rock status. While lead singer Isaac Wood left the band before
their new album, the now six person group comes up with witty, emotional and explosive
sounds in their music.
Jockstrap
I had to put this straight after mentioning Black Country, New Road, as their violinist Georgia
Ellery is the lead singer in the fabulously named Jockstrap. I mean come on; that’s a bit of
fun isn’t it. Now I may be a little biased as their album I Love You Jennifer B came out in my
first year, so it kind of acts as a precursor to my entire university experience, but each song
offers something strange and perplexing yet beautiful at the same time. It is an entire
theatrical performance we are treated to, so strap in and enjoy the ride
Arca
Now I had to end on one of the biggest explosions, and that just happens to be Arca.
Providing an experimental take on electronica, pop with pieces of raggaeton, Arca’s music
simply stands out in the masses of meaningless mush we hear today. Her music is
overstimulating, intense, and overall creates a complex picture. But I find the more I look at
this convoluted picture, the more I love it until it becomes my favourite piece to be around.
Now go and explore her for yourself, I personally think ‘Time’ is my favourite song of hers,
but there is just so much to choose from you simply have to listen to it all.
And with that, I’ve basically forgotten all about the soulless stuff on the radio before! My
ears and soul have been restored, and I hope that this list will be of use to you on your
journey to finding the song that will push you through these final few weeks at uni (eek).