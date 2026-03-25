Some of the most exciting sounds of the past decade

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now, if I do say so myself, I find much of todays music to be rather bland and soulless. While

its definitely a me problem that I almost exclusively listen to music form the 60s/70s/80s,

whenever I listen to the radio or am forced to listen to Capitol at work, I find so much of it to

be a bore. But alas, I cannot stay in my little time capsule forever, and through forcing myself

to keep up with the times, I’ve found some established but also some fabulous emergences of

the last decade which I must alert you to. So here is a rather brief look into some of the most

fascinating stuff I’ve been enjoying.

Caroline Polachek

Now I had to start somewhere, and where else is better to start than with the hypnotic calls of

Caroline Polachek. Perhaps the perfect sound for the brighter days ahead, Polachek provides

one of the highest echelons of performance you can get your mittens on. She provides a

unique mix of pop, trip-hop, sprinkles of Cocteau Twins whimsy all dripping in pure vocal

talent. The album I indulge in most frequently is Desire, I Want to. Turn Into You, debuting in

2023- it really does transcend you to Polachek’s tropical paradise, in which love, musing and

fun in the sun all mesh together in a sensual delight.



FKA twigs

Now im sure were all a bit more familiar with this talent, but FKA Twigs has become one of

the most unique artists of the century and offers something different each time she graces us

mere mortals with an album. We’ve all heard the lacerated howls of ‘Cellophane’, a song that

breaks your heart a bit more each time you listen to it (and enough to put you off Robert

Patterson for a lifetime), but I find myself constantly listening to her newer releases, more

specifically Eusexua. It is as though she has been living on a different planet as a different

species, and this is her message to humankind. And what a message it is. It’s a beautiful mix

of Madonna, Kylie and techno all spinning around together to create a unique pop fusion- a

delight to listen to.

Black Country, New Road

Perhaps you have been mansplained about this group in The Bodega smoking area (as I

certainly have), but gosh Black Country, New Road create a vivid sound elevates it higher

than its indie/ experimental rock status. While lead singer Isaac Wood left the band before

their new album, the now six person group comes up with witty, emotional and explosive

sounds in their music.

Jockstrap

I had to put this straight after mentioning Black Country, New Road, as their violinist Georgia

Ellery is the lead singer in the fabulously named Jockstrap. I mean come on; that’s a bit of

fun isn’t it. Now I may be a little biased as their album I Love You Jennifer B came out in my

first year, so it kind of acts as a precursor to my entire university experience, but each song

offers something strange and perplexing yet beautiful at the same time. It is an entire

theatrical performance we are treated to, so strap in and enjoy the ride

Arca

Now I had to end on one of the biggest explosions, and that just happens to be Arca.

Providing an experimental take on electronica, pop with pieces of raggaeton, Arca’s music

simply stands out in the masses of meaningless mush we hear today. Her music is

overstimulating, intense, and overall creates a complex picture. But I find the more I look at

this convoluted picture, the more I love it until it becomes my favourite piece to be around.

Now go and explore her for yourself, I personally think ‘Time’ is my favourite song of hers,

but there is just so much to choose from you simply have to listen to it all.

And with that, I’ve basically forgotten all about the soulless stuff on the radio before! My

ears and soul have been restored, and I hope that this list will be of use to you on your

journey to finding the song that will push you through these final few weeks at uni (eek).