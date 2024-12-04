Should We Be Tracking Our Media Consumption? Spotify Wrapped is Changing How We Listen to Music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometime in the next few days, Spotify Wrapped will humble me mercilessly by putting my listening habits on blast for all of my followers to see (because of course I have to post it on my Instagram story). I already know that ‘Espresso’ is going to be one of my top tracks, and the rest will be from the same artist, never mind the same album. While I have friends who will turn their Spotify session to ‘private’ so it won’t affect their Wrapped, sadly the embarrassment is half the fun for me. Spotify Wrapped is such an amazing way to be able to reflect on your year in music, and as much as we hate to admit it, this has to include the songs we’re too ashamed to accept that we love.



But after comparing my Wrapped to my friends’ in the past few years and seeing other peoples’ while

scrolling online, it turns out that some are more eager to share this embarrassment than others. Users

generate hundreds of thousands of minutes listened, to the point where it becomes impossible for them to

have listened for so long. For example, I found one X (formerly Twitter) user who listened to their top song

for 9,709 times last year. I did the maths and figured out that they must’ve listened to this song (which only came out on 16 th February 2023) 30 times a day on average in 2023, which is equivalent to almost an hour and a half each day. Who has the time? Obviously these numbers are bizarre, and I find it hard to believe someone is truly listening to one song this often. Perhaps they stream it in the background without truly digesting each song, or maybe they stream it silently to rack up streams? Whatever the reason, it begs the question: why would someone go out of their way to distort their listening habits to such a severe degree?



It feels boastful and pretentious, as if they’re making a spectacle out of their ‘achievement’. Does it solidify their fan status if they appear to have streamed a song more than the average person, and even other hardcore fans? For example, if you listen to Ariana Grande for longer than I did this year, does that make you a bigger ‘Arianator’ than me? You may not be, but quite plainly the stats say otherwise. Ultimately, in a world where artists don’t have the time, resources or energy to interact with each and every fan, there has to be parameters for establishing a hierarchy within a fandom, and it seems like streaming numbers is the way to do it. Slowly, Spotify Wrapped has started to feel like a contest, the winner being whoever can truly say they are the biggest fan; the numbers don’t lie. But somehow being one of the higher ups on this hierarchy doesn’t feel like something to be proud of. It merely comes across as insincere, especially when the numbers are too good to be true.



Unfortunately, this is not an issue limited to just music-tracking features like Spotify Wrapped. In a similar

vein is the likes of Letterboxd, GoodReads, TV Time, and their respective equivalents. On the 15 th

December 2023, one X user tweeted a screenshot of their Letterboxd app, with the caption “I love you,

Oppenheimer”. In less than 5 months since the movie had released in cinemas, this user had accumulated

301 watches of the 3-hour-long epic. If being truthful, they had watched Oppenheimer at least twice a day

for 147 days. As another Twitter user stated in reply, “the state of media consumption is so fucked”.

The ability to track our media consumption habits has ultimately ruined the true nature of entertainment in the digital era. No longer is it for the art, but for the sense of pride you feel for having consumed a piece of media an abundance of times. I’m not saying that re-consuming is necessarily a bad thing – I, for one, rewatch TV shows constantly, listen to the same songs on repeat for months, reread books I find comfort in – but that there has to be a point where we ask ourselves if it is truly because we love a piece of media, or if we are doing it to be perceived as someone who loves that piece of media. While it is fun to track our habits, I’m not sure it is productive. As someone on all 3 of the apps I have mentioned above, I definitely have fallen prey to the pressures of wanting to be perceived well by a certain niche of media consumer. I admit I am a little bit pretentious about film – only about as pretentious one can be when their favourite genre is the romcom – so I won’t log a movie I’m ashamed of watching, or I refuse to let on just how many times I have rewatched a certain season of Friends out of shame.