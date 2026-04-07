SENTIMENTAL VALUE: AN ELDEST DAUGHTER’S REVIEW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the wake of nine Oscar nominations and the award for best International Feature, (and due to my housemate’s desire to watch all the Best picture Nominations), earlier this week I sat down to watch Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’, a film focusing on the relationship between Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) and their estranged father (Stellan Skarsgård).

In general, as much as I like the idea of watching features that aren’t in English, I often find myself gravitating away from these titles, mainly due to a criminally short attention span that relies on audio cues when I zone out. However, I can honestly say that at a certain point, I practically forgot I was watching a film that was primarily in Norwegian. The relationships and pure emotion depicted on screen transcended language. I was left reflecting on my own interactions with those I love, the cycles of history, generational trauma and what it means to be both a sister and an eldest daughter.

I always want to deconstruct what it is that works so well when I watch a film that is both critically acclaimed and one that I truly enjoy. Films that rely too much on deep character studies at the risk of plot I tend to find too slow paced; whereas films that rely on plot over anything deeper I often find to be superficial and limited in their impact. Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ is neither. Whilst verging on the slower side, it explores the relationships between the central characters so thoughtfully, with well-placed narration to underpin the intergenerational elements to this family story. The echoes of history, especially within family relationships is something which I am fascinated with, and Trier cleverly explores the way that it is often what is left unspoken that holds the most power. I found the way that the house they grew up in is almost given a sentience of its own particularly interesting as the film reflects on how the physical space draws together the memories of different generations of their family.

A scene which has garnered particular critical acclaim (and personally brought me close to tears) is the one where Nora and Agnes have a truly honest and warm moment for the first time in the film where they face the realities of how they have grown up. As an eldest daughter, this scene for me meant understanding that this film is a love story of sorts, as it spoke to the unique and beautiful relationship that there is between sisters. That scene showed the way that a sister can often be that person who has been there with you through it all, someone who understands and unconditionally accepts every part of you.

As someone who upholds a general rule of waiting at least a month before I rewatch a film to avoid getting too bored, ‘Sentimental Value’ is the kind of film I want to watch again straight away. It feels like the kind of film I need to fully digest and notice all the little details I didn’t get on the first watch, but also the kind of film that I want to watch with my younger sister (and have a good cry).