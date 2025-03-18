Sabrina Carpenter is Pop’s New ‘It Girl’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was lucky enough to experience a Sabrina Carpenter concert recently during the

Birmingham stop of the Short n’ Sweet tour. I must commend Carpenter for the show

she put on. The entire performance felt thoughtful and considered down to every last

detail, and the overall theming of the show was excellent.



Carpenter has created a fun and entertaining experience in her concerts through

various factors. Notably, the set on stage is a penthouse apartment and she cleverly

uses the different ‘rooms’ for certain sections of the show. For example, her

performance of bed chem while lying on a four-poster bed was a highlight of the

show for me. The set design also really compliments the overall theming of the show

because Carpenter introduces the concert as though it’s a 50s TV show that she is

the star of. This fits into her aesthetic beautifully but also allows for extra fun detail to

be added into the show. I loved that the cameras that were recording her on stage

were designed to look like 1950s TV cameras, and when she left the stage to do a

costume change, there were advertisements that appeared on the screens, featuring

puns and references to her music. It was these sorts of details that made the entire

experience feel well-thought out and kept it entertaining the whole way through.

Carpenter herself was working incredibly hard on the stage; she was performing

amazing vocals while remembering choreography and all her cues. Her personality

shone through in her performance and it really felt like she was having a great time

and living out her dreams which was lovely to watch.



My review of the concert itself is based off years of listening to Sabrina’s music and

the knowledge I have of the journey it has taken her to reach this new peak in her

career. So, what is it about the Short n’ Sweet album that has catapulted her into

new levels of fame and success? It is obvious that we should recognise Sabrina’s

natural vocal talents and charisma as a performing artist that have certainly helped

her make her way into the public eye. However, she has had these talents for a long

time, so there must be other factors that have made this era of her career so

different. If we look at it logically, Sabrina Carpenter and her team were very clever,

and they were able to recognise a clear gap in the market. At the time of releasing

her previous album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina started to see some success in her

more funny and upbeat pop music, despite the initial singles being ballads like

because I liked a boy. Due to the success of songs like Feather and Nonsense from

this album, Sabrina started to change her aesthetic slightly and lean into more of

these types of songs in her future singles for Short n’ Sweet. She was able to utilise

the momentum she had gained previously to release Espresso and have it become a

number one hit, and then continue again with that successful single to make the

entire album that is Short n’ Sweet. It is evident to me as a fan of Ariana Grande that

this could have been a place in the industry that her music could have headed, due

to the positions album having a similar 60s aesthetic, and including a lot of more

promiscuous songs. However, Grande went in a different direction musically with eternal sunshine and Carpenter was able to claim that role as the ‘blonde bombshell’

of pop music.