Romanticising Nottingham: How to Impress Your Home Friends At Uni

I think Nottingham universities can get a far worse reputation than they deserve (cough, cough, not mentioning the floor in Ocean), but now that everyone is settled into being at uni, I can’t wait to host my friends here and show them around my second home. I think I have explored more of the city in this first semester of my second year than I did all of my first year, and I am so excited to show people why I have fallen in love with this city. This article hopefully contains some advice on things to do or places to take your home friends, or family, if they come to visit Nottingham, but also contains some fun things to do if you’re bored or looking for new places to find across the city.

Daytime pastimes

Go charity shopping in Beeston or Nottingham. The city is home to so many charity shops, and I personally have found so many good finds in the couple of years I have been here. Nottingham is also the birthplace of the thrift shop White Rose, which is home to ‘recycled handpicked fashion’ in support of the Aegis Trust, and you can find stores all across Nottingham and the surrounding areas – an absolute must to take friends to when they visit.

My favourite place in the city would probably have to be Hockley – it is a small neighbourhood between the station and market square and accessible from the Lace Market tram stop. They have some of the loveliest coffee shops, brunch places and unique restaurants, as well as little shops to look in, and I can easily spend a whole afternoon there after some brunch in Yolk or Bear.

Further into the city, some go-to recommendations would be the Fox Cafe, Doughnotts, and this one I cannot stress enough: Knoops, specifically for their hot chocolate.

Take a walk around Wollaton Park (if the weather permits). It is so uniquely beautiful in each season, and free entry too, or show your friends and family around our beautiful campus.

Check out the Nottingham food scene – there are so many delicious and authentic restaurants across the city and surrounding areas, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

I have loved curating my own menus these last 2 years at uni, and cooking is part of my love language! Make the most of having your own kitchen and cook dinner together, or bake something; remember that whilst people will want to see your second home, they’ve probably just come to see you, catch up and spend some time together, so introduce them to your flatmates, and spend an evening watching a movie and baking or cooking together.

Nightlife

Albeit it comes with its rumours, the Nottingham clubbing scene is one of the best in the country, and there are so many lovely bars tucked away in hidden corners that you might not know about…

Ocean is only open for students, so make the most of it whilst you’re a student here! Simply message the Ocean instagram page with your friend’s name and they will be added to the guestlist, since only UoN and Nottingham Trent student IDs will get you in.

Look out for pub quizzes across the city, as there tends to be something on every day of the week, with Bodega (on Tuesdays) and Rescue Rooms (on Wednesdays) being the most popular, and both with good prizes available at the end of the night.

Go on a bar or cocktail crawl across town – there are lots of suggested pub crawls available online, so try to adapt them to suit your tastes. My favourite bars include Bunk, Coco Tang, Hockley Arts Club and Pepper Rocks; they have such good cocktails and the loveliest vibes to them (plus they’re perfect for picture opportunities)

If your friends happen to visit you on a Wednesday, take them to Crisis at Rock City, or Indie Wednesday at Bodega so that they can experience some of the best club nights that Nottingham has to offer.

Seasonal specials

Before your friends come up, check out the seasonal specials or events happening across the city that cannot be experienced elsewhere in the country. Goose Fair is always super exciting, and happens in the first week of October every year, and the Christmas Market is always super special.

Nottingham has an amazing live entertainment scene, so see if there are any artists, comedians, bands, musicals or plays that are on when they come up or plan their trip around a performance that you both want to see.

