Remembering Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley was a British radio and television journalist, presenter, producer and

writer who worked for the BBC from 1985 until his tragic death in June 2024.



Despite gaining a medical degree, Mosley decided to join the BBC as a trainee

assistant producer. He helped produce an abundance of science programmes and

built a respected and established career as a science communicator, making

complicated medical research engaging and accessible for millions.



An aspect of his work I found especially entertaining and interesting was his podcast

‘Just One Thing’. His simple, light-hearted episodes received, and still do, an

extraordinary amount of support and were extremely popular.



In each episode, he explored how one small change could help improve a person’s

health and wellbeing in ways you might not expect. From taking a walk in the rain, to

singing, to drinking coffee, he revealed surprising top tips that are scientifically

proven to make a difference.



For each topic, Mosley would get in contact with a listener, explain the idea and its

benefits, and then reconnect a week later to assess the impact. He also discussed

the topic with a professional to gain further insight into the benefits and studies that

have been done. Episodes are around fifteen minutes each, making them easy to

follow and perfect for listening on the go.



Some of my personal favourite topics he explores are:

Enjoy oily fish

The SMASH acronym can be used to remember the five important oily

fish: Salmon, Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines, Herring.

fish: Salmon, Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines, Herring. Oily fish are high in Omega-3 fatty acids. Seaweed or Omega 3

supplements are a good alternative for vegans or vegetarians.

Increasing your level of Omega-3 can help your heart, brain, joints and muscles. It may also protect you against the effects of high air pollution, and reduce inflammation.

muscles. It may also protect you against the effects of high air pollution,

and reduce inflammation.

White fish, while high in protein and other nutrients, is low in Omega-3.

Listener Carl swapped out his processed fish for two portions of oily fish

over a week. He enjoyed the taste far more than anticipated and decided

to make oily fish a regular part of his diet.

Listener Carl swapped out his processed fish for two portions of oily fish over a week. He enjoyed the taste far more than anticipated and decided to make oily fish a regular part of his diet. Mosley advised incorporating oily fish into three meals a week to gain the full benefits.

full benefits.

2. Listen to music

Michael explored the power of music, including its ability to ease pain,

boost exercise performance, and forge strong family relationships.

He spoke with Neuroscientist Dr Loui, who revealed how just eight weeks of music listening can change brain activity, explained how this impacts our reward centres which helps with healthy ageing.

of music listening can change brain activity, explained how this impacts

our reward centres which helps with healthy ageing.

Listener Roberta tried 'mindful' listening for a week. She found it increased her productivity and helped her enjoy being active.

her productivity and helped her enjoy being active.

3. Reheat Pasta

In this episode, Mosley uncovered how reheating carb-heavy food boosts

the resistant starch within them.

Resistant starch can benefit your gut microbiome, reduce blood sugar spikes and lower your cancer risk.

spikes and lower your cancer risk.

Simply cooking your pasta, potatoes or rice, cooling, and reheating them significantly boosts the resistant starch within the food.

significantly boosts the resistant starch within the food.

significantly boosts the resistant starch within the food. Listener Jasmine tried reheating her carbohydrates for a week; she

noticed no change in taste, and saved plenty of time, so she decided to

continue doing this in the future.

noticed no change in taste, and saved plenty of time, so she decided to continue doing this in the future. Freezing bread also increases its resistant starch. An easy way to become

healthier and reduce food waste!

4. Eat chocolate

A few squares of dark chocolate a day can, according to research, be very

beneficial.

beneficial. Dark chocolate can not only satisfy cravings, but it can also lower blood

pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and boost your brain.

pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and boost your brain. Listener Christine was tasked with substituting her regular milk chocolate

for very dark chocolate.

Christine stuck with it for the week and found it helped increase her energy levels and attention, so she decides to continue this habit!

levels and attention, so she decides to continue this habit!

Sadly, Mosley passed away unexpectedly in June 2024 after taking a walk on the

Greek island of Symi. He was found four days after he was reported missing, and is

believed to have died due to heatstroke or an unidentified pathological cause. There

has since been an outpouring of love and appreciation for the ‘kind’, ‘funny’, ‘curious’

and ‘incredible’ man who quietly and humbly changed people’s lives for the better.

It has been announced that BBC will continue Mosley’s legacy through a new series

of ‘Just One Thing’, hosted by Zoe Ball, Roman Kemp and Clive Myrie. Each host

will bring their own unique perspective to the show’s simple but powerful message:

small changes can reap great rewards.