Redefining Girlhood: Greta Gerwig’s Transformative Take on Coming-of-Age Cinema

Coming-of-age films are an ever-growing genre, capturing adolescents’ journeys into adulthood and their confrontations with new experiences. These films explore self-identity and the navigation of the world, resonating deeply with teenage audiences. But who is behind perfectly encapsulating the teenage experience in a powerful, yet inherently feminine way? Greta Gerwig, an American director and one of the mere 20% of top-grossing female directors, stands out in this arena. She is responsible for solo-producing three iconically feminine movies: Little Women, Lady Bird, and Barbie. By showcasing the complexities of female identity and relationships, Gerwig has redefined the genre, capturing the essence of the ‘cinema of girlhood’ that resonates with so many. In this article, I’ll review Gerwig’s best films and explore how she has redefined the coming-of-age genre.

In many films, we often see a male protagonist grappling with the pains of the world, navigating the complexities of work, love, and relationships. These stories frequently depict women as the source of their problems, adding layers of conflict and tension which often side-lining the female perspective. However, Gerwig challenges this trope by shifting the focus to women’s experiences and tackles the nuance which is so often cast aside by other directors. Through depicting tales of self-discovery, Greta Gerwig arguably has redefined coming-of-age stories to encapsulate the struggles of teenage years, tackling taboo issues with an air of authenticity.

A primary example is evident in Greta Gerwig’s debut movie, Lady Bird. Lady Bird transforms the classic tale of an 18-year-old leaving for college by intertwining Gerwig’s own experiences and utilising the setting of her hometown to evoke a sense of nostalgia and retrospective reflection. The movie follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson as she navigates the burden of college applications while grappling with strained family relationships. Here, Gerwig redefines what it means to be feminine, through the protagonist ‘Ladybird’ who is navigating how to be a woman in a patriarchal society. With her inherent focus on the female relationships in the film and by adopting the female narrative, Greta successfully redefines coming-of-age stories to incorporate the female perspective, setting herself apart from other directors. Gerwig’s directing style is uniquely natural, characterized by improvisation and densely packed dialogue, adopting a style of mumblecore—a movement that adds authenticity to Lady Bird and helps it resonate with a teenage audience. Naturally, Lady Bird earned its well-deserved Oscar in 2018, proving this fresh take on the genre to be influential and relatable.

Similarly, Little Women is a female-centred movie, focusing on themes of sisterhood and femininity through the lives of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. Set during the American Civil War, Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s renowned book is an endearing homage to the writer, showcasing the deeply moving plot through her heartfelt cinematography. By adopting a non-linear narrative structure, Gerwig evokes a tone of nostalgia, as if the audience were flicking through a memory book. This film acts as a window into girlhood for many, depicting the March sisters’ battles against struggles and oppressive social roles embodied within the male characters. Gerwig subverts the conventional coming-of-age genre by focusing on the female narrative and exploring the complexities of each sister’s journey, rather than ignoring them as many directors do. Further, the main focus of the film isn’t romance, or the women pining after men, subverting the thousands of coming-of-age stories that portray women are merely ‘boy-crazy’, or in need of men in their lives. Despite being a period film, Gerwig still manages to incorporate important issues which still resonate strongly with a modern audience.

The most recent production by Gerwig is the iconic ‘Barbie’ which perfectly encapsulates her continuous subversion and refinement of the coming-of-age genre. The 2023 hit ‘Barbie’ movie explores the journey of the main protagonist ‘Barbie’ as she confronts oppressive patriarchal values in the ‘real world’ that she has not faced before. Whilst ‘Barbie World’ is a matriarch of female empowerment and diminishment of gender roles, Barbie soon learns that the human world does not share the same values. As a feminist critique with an all-star cast, Gerwig utilises ‘Barbie’ and this modern twist on a coming-of-age self-discovery story to tackle traditional gender expectations. The use of the classic ‘Barbie doll’ as the protagonist naturally resonates well with a female audience, as Gerwig intentionally empowers a female audience to confront the depiction of gender roles in the ‘real world’ and foster conversations about their effects. Even the soundtrack celebrates femininity, with artists such as Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and notably Billie Eilish, whose song ‘What was I made for?’ explores struggles with identity and purpose that many of the female audience may have experienced. Gerwig’s direction utilises this sense of female empowerment to connect the coming-of-age genre, which often feels distant and disconnected from women, celebrating their identity and journey of self-discovery.