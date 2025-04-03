Red Robes and Resistance: Why “The Handmaid’s Tale” isn’t just Dystopian Fiction

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instead it’s a terrifyingly possible reality check.

Forget the TV adaptations, the Halloween costumes, the pop culture references. “The Handmaid’s

Tale” isn’t just a cautionary tale about a theoretic dystopia; it’s a chillingly accurate reflection of

the insidious ways that power can erode freedom, that ideology can justify oppression, and that

complacency can lead to complicity. It’s not just a novel; it’s a warning, a call to action, and a stark

reminder that the fight for bodily autonomy and human rights is never truly over.



We’re all Offred, navigating a world where our voices are silenced, our bodies are controlled, and

our identities are erased. We’re bombarded with propaganda, with manufactured consent, with

the overwhelming feeling that we’re trapped in a system designed to dehumanise us.

Forget the simple narrative of a woman’s struggle for survival. Attwood crafts a complex and

nuanced portrait of a society where power is wielded through fear, where language is

weaponised, and where resistance takes on many forms, both subtle and overt. She doesn’t offer

easy solutions; she forces us to confront the uncomfortable truths about the fragility of freedom

and the deceptive nature of oppression.



And the Handmaids? They’re not just victims; they’re symbols of the systemic control over

women’s bodies, the erasure of their agency, and the commodification of their reproductive

capabilities. They’re a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for bodily autonomy and the ever-

present threat of patriarchal control.

We’re all trying to find meaning in a world that often feels unjust, to maintain our sense of self in a

society that seeks to strip us of our individuality. We build alliances, we find coded language, we

cling to memories of a past that feels increasingly distant. But Atwood, with her sharp wit and

unflinching honesty, reminds us that there are no easy escapes, no comforting illusions.



The characters in “The Handmaid’s Tale” aren’t just literary constructs; they’re reflections of the

various ways we cope with oppression and navigate power. There’s the pragmatic Offred, the

manipulative Serena Joy, the enigmatic Commander, and the rebellious Moira. They’re all trapped

in their own personal struggles, their own fragmented realities.