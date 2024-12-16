The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In a world that can’t stop talking, where do the introverts fit in? In a culture where the

loudest people in the room are always the ones to be celebrated, as the quieter

people seem to fade into the background, ‘Quiet’ by Susan Cain discusses not only

introversion in her book but the power behind it.



Society has taught us that to be loud is to be confident and successful, but what

about being quietly confident and quietly successful? In an age overcome by self-

help books tell us information like ‘these 10 conversation starters will help you unlock

your best self’ and that to be a leader you must be the loudest person in the room.

But what if I don’t dream of being a leader?



Cain unpicks this throughout the book commenting on the skillsets of introverts and

how, many people don’t dream of leadership roles, but that doesn’t make the role

they do dream of any less valuable. She discusses an example of a quiet 3 rd grade

boy who ‘likes to do this own thing’, his teacher decides to place the boy in charge of

safety in the classroom, so that he ‘had the chance to be a leader too’. Although well

intentioned, maybe we should realise that not everyone wants to be a leader, and

some people are better suited to alternate positions. Often the way school and adults

handle quietness is to throw people into the deep end, like putting a quiet child in

charge of the classroom, when they’re happy with the way things are. Instead of

these actions being child cantered, they’re focused on the adult and how they feel,

and ultimately teaches the child that their ‘quietness’ is something negative and

needs to be changed. The way quietness is viewed by society is often what leads to

these confidence and self-belief issues, and I’m not saying that children shouldn’t be

pushed out of their comfort zone but they should be pushed in a way that nurtures

these characteristics instead of destroying them.



Throughout the book Cain highlights how the world needs introverts and their power,

she asks, ‘why shouldn’t shy be strong, and what else can quiet do that we don’t give

credit for’. Through this point she highlights a range of historical figures who were

declared as ‘introverts’ and shows their strength in their respective fields. Rosa

Parks was commonly referred to as shy and reserved by those that knew her and to

us is remembered for what she did, rather than what she said. Rosa showed

‘passive resistance’ when refusing to give up her seat on the bus, her actions were

not pre-meditated by considered and strong. Rosa’s actions made her loud, not her

voice and through this example Cain highlights what individuals can achieve

because of their introverted nature, not in spite of.