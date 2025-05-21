The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Planning your Interrailing trip can be an exciting but equally overwhelming time. Here

are some tips to help make planning your trip as smooth sailing as possible!



Understanding what you want from your trip

 Choosing how long you plan to travel for, which cities you’d like to visit and

planning a general budget for your trip are all key factors to consider before

committing to planning



Passes and seat reservations

 The Interrail.eu website will be your best friend for planning this trip, with all

the information you need to understand how passes and seat reservations

work

 Choosing the correct pass is vital, as they vary in length and price.

Understanding how many travel days you will need is important to understand

before booking your pass, in order to avoid wasting money on extra travel.

 Seat reservations, an important part of the booking process. Booking an

Interrailing pass is not enough in many cases and it’s important to do your

research on whether a seat reservation is required. I personally found that

trains in Italy all required them , and for longer trains I wanted to guarantee I

would find a seat. To cover myself, seat reservations were the easiest way,

costing around £5 per reservation, so definitely something to factor into the

budget.

 Seat reservations also sell out on popular trains, so knowing ahead of time

which trains you plan to get will help to avoid disappointment.

Route planning

 This can take careful consideration, in order to avoid backtracking. Google

and TikTok were helpful tools in understanding common routes and make the

most out of our passes.

 Another tip is planning night trains, an easy way to save on accommodation

for the night and make the most of your time in the cities.

Accommodation

 Don’t fall into the trap of just booking hostels because they appear cheapest.

We found that for a group of 3, sharing AirBnBs actually worked out

significantly cheaper.

 Although if travelling alone or looking to socialise with other travellers,

researching hostels that are known to be sociable is also important, as not all

hostels will have that vibe.

Packing

 Packing light, you will thank yourself later. Trekking across cities and

constantly travelling, the weight of your bag is highly important, even if it

means packing less clothes than you’d like.

 Pack the essentials, chargers, power banks, travel adaptors and water bottles

and leave the things you don’t think you’ll need.

Your Interrailing trip is what you make of it, but planning is so important to ensure

that you achieve everything you want from your trip. Happy travelling!