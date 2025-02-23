Paris Paloma’s ‘Labour’: A Battle Cry for Women in the Modern Age

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Paris Paloma’s viral hit Labour is more than just a song – it’s a revolution wrapped in haunting

vocals and poetic lyricism. In an era where women are still fighting for equality in relationships, the

workplace, and society, Labour serves as both an anthem of exhaustion and a demand for

recognition. The song, which has resonated deeply with young women across social media

platforms like TikTok, echoes the collective frustrations of a generation unwilling to settle for

imbalance and injustice.



At its core, this song is a scathing critique of the emotional, physical, and mental burdens

disproportionately placed on women. Paloma weaves a narrative of an unequal partnership, where

the speaker is expected to bear the brunt of domestic and emotional labour while receiving little

in return. Lyrics like “All day, every day, therapist, mother, maid …” encapsulate a reality many

women experience – being forced into unpaid caregiving roles under the guise of love and duty.

The song’s crescendo, where Paloma repeats “You make me do too much labour”, acts as both a

lament and a battle cry, urging women to recognise the unfair dynamics they are subjected to

and, more importantly, to reject them.



One of the most powerful aspects is its emphasis on invisible labor – the unpaid, unrecognised

work that women disproportionately perform in relationships and households. Sociologists and

feminists have long highlighted this issue, coining terms like the second shift and emotional

labour to describe the mental and emotional energy women expend in maintaining relationships,

managing household tasks, and performing caregiving roles.



Despite progress in gender equality, studies show that women continue to perform a

disproportionate amount of unpaid labour, even when they work full-time jobs. The 2020 UN

Gender Social Norms Index found that nearly 90% of people hold biases against women,

perpetuating expectations that they should prioritise caregiving over career ambitions. Labour

puts a deeply personal and relatable spin on these statistics, making the issue impossible to

ignore.



Paloma’s song has found an especially passionate audience among Gen Z and young millennial

women – many of whom are navigating the complexities of modern relationships, careers, and

societal expectations. In a post-Me too world, young women are more vocal than ever about

setting boundaries, demanding fairness, and refusing to accept outdated gender roles.

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have played a crucial role in amplifying Labour’s

message. Users have taken to the platform to share personal experiences, using the song as a

backdrop to stories of unappreciated labour in their own relationships, workplaces, and family

dynamics. This widespread engagement reflects a cultural shift – one where women are no longer

silently shouldering burdens but are instead voicing their frustrations and demanding change.

In many ways, this song follows in the footsteps of other feminist anthems like Dolly Parton’s 9 to

5, Beyonce’s Run the World (Girls), and Florence + The Machine’s Girls Against God. What makes

Labour so striking, however, is its focus on the insidious, often unnoticed ways women are

exploited in everyday life. By setting these frustrations to music, Paloma gives women a powerful

medium through which to express their emotions. Singing along is cathartic – it validates

experiences that are too often dismissed and transforms them into a shared, collective, defiance.

The song not only acknowledges the problem but also encourages women to break free from

unfair expectations and demand better for themselves.

Beyond being an anthem of frustration, it also acts as a call to action. It urges women to reflect on

the relationships they are in – romantic, platonic, familial or professional – and to recognise when

they are being undervalued. It encourages open discussions about boundaries, emotional labour,

and the redistribution of responsibilities. For many, Labour has been a wake up call, sparking

conversations about how to create more equitable relationships. This is especially crucial for

young women just entering serious relationships or the workforce, where gender dynamics can

heavily influence their experiences and expectations.



While this song has undoubtedly struck a chord, it also raises an important question: what next?

Awareness is only the first step – real change comes from action. Women can use the momentum

caused by this anthem to advocate for better treatment within society. This means normalising

discussions about unpaid labour, pushing for policy changes (such as paid family leave and equal

pay), and supporting one another in setting and maintaining boundaries.



It also means that men must actively participate in these conversations. The burden of fighting

gender inequality shouldn’t fall solely on women’s shoulders – true progress requires collective

effort. Men who listen Labour should take it as an opportunity to reflect on their own actions and

consider how they can contribute to more equitable distribution of labour within their

relationships.



Paris Paloma’s Labour is more than just a song – it’s a movement. It captures the exhaustion,

frustration, and determination of women who are tired of being undervalued and overworked.

Through its raw lyrics and haunting melody, it validates lived experiences, sparks conversations,

and inspires action. In a society still grappling with issues of gender inequality, this song is not just

relevant – it’s essential.



As young women continue to challenge outdated norms and demand fairness, Labour stands as

both a soundtrack to their struggles and a rallying cry for a better future. Whether through music,

activism, or everyday conversations, the message remains the same: we deserve more – and we

won’t stop until we get it.