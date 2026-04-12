Palatable empathy versus female rage, and social media’s contribution to the vilification of maternity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Why do I feel so maternal towards…?”

If you scroll through TikTok, you’ll stumble into the thought daughter niche: a curated brand of young women who are disgustingly educated, philosophically driven, and highly introspective. This is empathy styled, curated, and romanticised a maternal feeling detached from duty, packaged as aesthetic, fleeting, and consumable.

The phenomenon casts a stark light on the way motherhood is represented in broader culture. Mothers are constantly under scrutiny: vilified for failing invisible standards, condemned for being “too much” or “not enough,” and endlessly judged for the quiet, unglamorous labour of care. Film, television, and social media frequently frame motherhood as suffocating, self-erasing, or morally fraught; a sacrifice that erases the woman herself, where she is reduced to her condition. Take Portia Featherington, Emily Gilmore and Mrs. Bennet, women who are repeatedly admonished for desiring the best for their children while their male counterparts are adored for their involvement in their daughters’ lives.

However, in the digital world, maternal feeling is praised when it is performative and aesthetically digestible.Expectations of femininity has polarised care, where it is only celebrated for intellectual and moral prowess, rather than a lived responsibility. Online sentiments bears only its curated image, adding to an aesthetic standard to motherhood where reality is obscured with aesthetic shots and softened narratives that privilege appearance over the complexity of lived experience.

Palatable empathy exposes gendered logics: this collective online maternal sentimentality is allocated selectively to older men. Whilst this sentiment has brought a softer lens to masculinity, humanising male family members, peers and stranger, it also reflects existing cultural narratives of who is extended empathy and visibility. There is no male equivalent to the ‘Karen’, yet she has become a laughingstock of the internet, where social misstep is seen as an inadequacy based upon gender, echoing the shared scrutiny that motherhood faces where protectiveness and authority are reframed as excess. Women who perform this limited empathy online can appear to hold emotional authority, embodying ideals of feminine sensitivity and nurturance without inheriting the full weight of social stigmatisation.

Within the “thought daughter” niche, empathy becomes competitive and subtly stylised. Carefully composed observations of human condition can transform empathy into social capital. Authenticity still matters, but the most “niche”, most “sensitive” or most “empathetic” user is rewarded, while the labour of care is absent. A clear example of this can be found through the Dance Moms dynamics, where maternal vigilance is often vilified as aggression and overreaction, instead of immense empathy towards the children on the show. Kelly, Christi and Holly are unparalleled in advocating for their daughters’ recognition, yet their dedication is overshadowed by how it is expressed, particularly when it lacks the softness and restraint expected of maternal behaviour. Emotional labour, in these contexts, is not absent but valued differently, lacking the social approval that constructed femininity that is acknowledged online.

Palatable empathy illuminates contradictions at the heart of femininity. Maternal feeling is celebrated when aesthetic and optional, and punished when sustained and concrete. Young women can perform the ideals of care, softness, attentiveness, nurturance, without suffering the social, physical, and emotional pressures that accompany lived motherhood, where society places high expectations on motherhood whilst limiting support and visibility.

In this way, palatable empathy mirrors and reframes the cultural contradictions of motherhood: it transforms sensitivity into competition, moral distinction into currency, and maternal labour into an art form while leaving the complexities, responsibilities, and societal penalties of actual motherhood comfortably off-screen.