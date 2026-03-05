ON LEAPS AND QUIET TRANSFORMATIONS LEARNING FROM MILES AND KIKI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a moment where Miles Morales stands on the edge of a skyscraper, toes aligned with the drop. The city below him isn’t steady; it tilts, shifts, and pulses with colour. Neon reflections ripple across glass. The soundtrack hums with anticipation, not quite exploding yet. When he finally steps forward, the frame inverts — the buildings stretch upward instead of down — and for a suspended second it looks as though he isn’t falling at all, but rising into himself.

In a small room, Kiki lies flat against her bed and stares at the ceiling. The afternoon light is gentle, almost indifferent. Outside, people carry on with errands and conversations. Inside, something has gone quiet. The magic that once answered her without hesitation no longer responds. It isn’t a spectacle, but it is a rupture. The loss sits heavily in the room with her. She withdraws. She stops flying. She isn’t sure who she is without what once came so naturally.

These scenes feel remotely apart in tone and scale. One is kinetic and vertiginous; the other is still, almost painfully still. And yet both are pendulous at the same threshold — that uneasy space between who you have been and who you are about to become.

What makes them linger isn’t simply their visual style, though that matters. It’s the way each film understands growth as a shift in gravity. For Miles, the world rearranges itself in bold lines and impossible angles. For Kiki, the shift is interior — a subtle unmooring, a temporary loss of lift. One externalises becoming in colour and motion; the other lets it unfold in silence and self-doubt.

The scale is different. The feeling is not.

Neither feels exaggerated. Neither feels insufficient. They just understand that becoming doesn’t sound the same for everyone.

Perhaps what separates these films most clearly is not what happens, but how it’s expressed. Animation has its own grammar. It shapes scale, pace, intensity. It chooses what swells and what recedes, what demands attention and what quietly waits to be noticed.

Miles’ world feels heightened, almost electrically. Lines are sharp, colour blocks collide, movement rarely settles. His uncertainty doesn’t sit quietly in the background — it flashes across the frame. When he stands on the edge of that building, the city doesn’t remain neutral; it slants and trembles with him. Even moments of stillness feel charged, as though the air itself is anticipating motion. When he finally steps forward, the shift is emphatic without apology. The animation moves with him, as if the world has agreed to recognise the decision.

Kiki’s world moves differently. Her doubt doesn’t fracture the sky; it narrows her posture, slows her rhythm, pulls her slightly out of sync with everything around her. She grows quieter. Conversations feel harder to enter. The sky stretches above her in a way that feels unreachable rather than inviting. The animation stays patient. It lingers on flour-dusted countertops and the warm bakery light, on the repetition of deliveries and the steady passing of afternoons. Nothing distorts to match her uncertainty. Life continues, and that continuity makes her disconnection feel all the more real.

What lingers after watching both isn’t a sense that one version of growth is more dramatic or more meaningful. It’s the recognition that becoming can be translated at different volumes, through different textures of movement and silence. Sometimes growth announces itself in colour and momentum. Sometimes it asks you to sit with stillness until something steadies inside you again. Neither translation is more legitimate. They simply offer different ways of understanding how change feels from the inside.

That’s probably why both stories linger. Not because they offer opposites, but because they map experiences we recognise, even if we don’t always have language for them.

There are moments that resemble Miles standing at the edge of that building. The city thrums below him — trains rattling across tracks, headlights streaking through wet streets, neon bleeding into brick. Wind presses against his hoodie; the mask waits in his hands. The height isn’t metaphorical. It’s immediate. For a prolonged second, the distance between who he has been and who he might become stretches vast and visible. Fear doesn’t disappear when he steps forward. It remains, threaded through the motion. But something shifts in proportion. The fall is less about defiance and more about trust — not in certainty, but in the possibility of catching himself. The world flips, yes — but what really shifts is something internal finally settling into place.

And then there are stretches of time that feel closer to Kiki’s room. The light moves slowly across the floor. A window shifts in the breeze; somewhere in the distance, there’s the low murmur of the bakery at work. Nothing outwardly fractures. But inside, the ease that once carried her has thinned. She tries to summon it back. She waits for it to answer. When it doesn’t, the quiet becomes heavier than any dramatic fall could be. Her isolation isn’t loud, yet it alters the texture of everything around her — conversations, routines, even the sky she used to rise into without thinking.

What’s striking is how familiar both rhythms feel. The visible turning point and the invisible recalibration. The charged stillness before action and the softer, longer work of rebuilding confidence. One moment asks you to jump before certainty arrives. The other asks you to remain patient when certainty has temporarily left.

Neither state feels borrowed from fiction. They feel lived.

This is what gives these stories their quiet resonance; they hand us a method for growing to widen our sense of what flourishing can look like. Sometimes it’s obvious — a shift so clear it feels like the frame itself has tilted. Sometimes it’s barely perceptible, a private adaptation that no one else would think to call transformation.

Both register. Both count.

There are seasons when change feels spectacular, when something in you locks into place and the world seems to respond in kind. And there are seasons when nothing outwardly announces itself, yet your inner landscape is quietly rearranging — confidence thinning, returning, reshaping. Neither mode is more honest than the other. They simply ask different things of us.

Perhaps that’s what these films understand so well: becoming doesn’t arrive in one consistent form. It can be kinetic or hushed, saturated or spare. What matters is not how loudly it declares itself, but that we learn to recognise it while it’s happening.

Growing up isn’t a single dramatic arc. It’s an accumulation of shifts — some that look like leaps, and some that look like stillness — all of them, in their own way, movement.