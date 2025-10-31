“Obsession with true crime : why can we not stop watching?”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On August 13, 2018, Shanann Watts returned home from a work trip in the late hours of the

night. Inside the house was her husband, Chris Watts, and their two young daughters. Nothing

seemed out of the ordinary. However, by sunrise Shanann and her two daughters would be

gone – murdered by Chris Watts in a crime that would horrify the world.

From the comfort of their homes, millions tune in to watch documentaries like the one about

Shanan Watts. Their eyes fixated on the screen, popcorn in hand, as they view the sadistic

fate of yet another victim. The television becomes a barrier for the consumers, disconnecting

them from the brutality of these real stories.

The normalcy of this routine begs the question: why do we watch true crime to decompress?

Half of the American population consume true crime, with that number being pioneered by

millennials and Gen Z. With numbers like these, it’s indisputable that there must be a

universal reason why watching this genre as a form of entertainment is the norm.

The reason why people are drawn to the true crime genre may be simple: the mystery. There’s

something entrancing about watching a case unfold before your own eyes. Viewers have the

luxury of detecting the warning signs, theorising potential suspects, and assessing where

things went “wrong” from an outsider’s perspective. A vast minority of people have

experienced something like the catastrophes depicted in the true crime genre. Nonetheless,

these shows assign the viewers with a God-like role, overlooking the tragic ordeal of the

victims. It’s thrilling for the consumers to watch the mystery unravel from a safe distance

However, women being the main fanbase for true crime may explain the popularity of true

crime a lot better. A study done by Vicary and Fraley found that women are far more invested

in true crime then men. Yet, studies show women are more fearful than men of becoming like

the victims seen in this genre. Why would women consume the exact media they are afraid of

becoming a part of? I’d argue it’s a tactical choice. Every time they watch a documentary or

read a book based on true crime, they are preparing themselves (whether they know it or not).

Preparing themselves for the unknowns of life, what could go wrong, and what tip they learnt

that could save their life. From personal experience, watching true crime showed me that you

can never know someone’s true intentions. This idea is so simplistic yet profound for all

women. The first victims of Ted Bundy, lured into his trap through a guise of fake injuries,

highlight the dangers of trusting strangers. This repetitive theme in true crime is something

watchers can bring into their lives for the chance of a safer outcome if ever placed in this

situation.