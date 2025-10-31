“Obsession with true crime : why can we not stop watching?”

On August 13, 2018, Shanann Watts returned home from a work trip in the late hours of the
night. Inside the house was her husband, Chris Watts, and their two young daughters. Nothing
seemed out of the ordinary. However, by sunrise Shanann and her two daughters would be
gone – murdered by Chris Watts in a crime that would horrify the world.
From the comfort of their homes, millions tune in to watch documentaries like the one about
Shanan Watts. Their eyes fixated on the screen, popcorn in hand, as they view the sadistic
fate of yet another victim. The television becomes a barrier for the consumers, disconnecting
them from the brutality of these real stories.
The normalcy of this routine begs the question: why do we watch true crime to decompress?
Half of the American population consume true crime, with that number being pioneered by
millennials and Gen Z. With numbers like these, it’s indisputable that there must be a
universal reason why watching this genre as a form of entertainment is the norm.
The reason why people are drawn to the true crime genre may be simple: the mystery. There’s
something entrancing about watching a case unfold before your own eyes. Viewers have the
luxury of detecting the warning signs, theorising potential suspects, and assessing where
things went “wrong” from an outsider’s perspective. A vast minority of people have
experienced something like the catastrophes depicted in the true crime genre. Nonetheless,
these shows assign the viewers with a God-like role, overlooking the tragic ordeal of the
victims. It’s thrilling for the consumers to watch the mystery unravel from a safe distance
However, women being the main fanbase for true crime may explain the popularity of true
crime a lot better. A study done by Vicary and Fraley found that women are far more invested
in true crime then men. Yet, studies show women are more fearful than men of becoming like
the victims seen in this genre. Why would women consume the exact media they are afraid of
becoming a part of? I’d argue it’s a tactical choice. Every time they watch a documentary or
read a book based on true crime, they are preparing themselves (whether they know it or not).
Preparing themselves for the unknowns of life, what could go wrong, and what tip they learnt
that could save their life. From personal experience, watching true crime showed me that you
can never know someone’s true intentions. This idea is so simplistic yet profound for all
women. The first victims of Ted Bundy, lured into his trap through a guise of fake injuries,
highlight the dangers of trusting strangers. This repetitive theme in true crime is something
watchers can bring into their lives for the chance of a safer outcome if ever placed in this
situation.