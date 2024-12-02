My Visit to Nottingham’s Museum of Curiosities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A couple of months ago, a few friends and I decided to take a trip to arguably one of the oddest places in Nottingham City Centre. Of course I am talking about The Museum Of Curiosities. The building is full of haunted and strange items that is sure to get you wondering…

Passing through a witch’s cave (casual I know), we had the opportunity to bump heads with the dead. The member of staff allowed us to each hold a real female skull. One was haunted, the other apparently was not. Group consensus was that they were a lot heavier than anticipated! Although none of us had a supernatural experience, it was still quite surreal experience to hold a human skull.

Moving on, we found a room full of taxidermy, which included a flying pig and invisible duck. If you’re an animal lover, the room isn’t for you. With its mix of dead puppies and reptiles, it may make you want to FaceTime your pets sooner rather than later. There is however, something that will hopefully cheer you up. A wall of rats each performing human activities such as gambling, painting and even panic buying toilet roll inspired by the pandemic.

Upstairs, we asked a clown for some good luck. None of us are particularly superstitious but we thought, what could we lose? If you too would like to ask a clown for good luck, you can find him in the room FULL of dolls. Some are even hanging from the ceiling. These are from all over the world and a majority of them have some sort of supernatural connection. I know plenty of people who think dolls are creepy anyway, never mind ones with proven supernatural activity. So, if dolls aren’t your thing, I suggest you walk through this room quickly with your eyes to the ground!

Underground, we explored a small cave. Full of a few mannequins of nuns and a slightly creeper nun at the end of the corridor, if you can call it a corridor in a cave? Nottingham is full of caves underground, and this one is not worth passing up. It has a box apparently containing demons and human ashes in the wall. Not every cave you visit will have such interesting décor I can tell you that.

On exit you can find a huge Victorian hearse, accompanied with a video of supernatural activity which happened in its vicinity. Just to remind you that the spirits are never far away…

The small gift shop has something for everyone. We were tempted, but decided we didn’t need another miniature bible to keep the spirits away.

You may leave with more questions than answers. But with an admission price of £8pp, you can hardly go wrong. Whether you believe in the supernatural or are a total sceptic, a visit to The Museum Of Curiosities is well worth the admission price.

Visit The Museum Of Curiosities today!