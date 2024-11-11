My 7 Tips for Student Housing in Nottingham

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As we are all slowly being consumed by the havoc that university housing can cause, I thought I’d provide some top tips to bear in mind in order to make the process more manageable. Finding the right place for you can be a bit of a balancing act, especially with so many factors such as budgets, location and housemates to consider. These tips will help you know what to prioritise and what is of lesser importance, hopefully bringing you clarity amidst all the commotion!

1. Budgeting

As a student, money is at the forefront of most of our minds most of the time. Choosing a budget which suits you and sticking to it is arguably the most important factor when choosing somewhere to live. There is no point in having a huge bedroom and ensuite and ten parking spaces if you aren’t going to be able to pay rent. Bills-included options are great for knowing exactly how much you will be spending over the entire year, however, be sure to know what your bills caps are. Additionally, consider how much your security deposit is as well as weekly rent. Often these initial sums are pretty extortionate, and need to be factored in when budgeting, especially as you might never get it back!

2. Location, location, location

For me, location was up there with my other top priorities. This was for budgeting reasons: I know my own limits and know that if I live more than a 35-minute walk from Uni I would be getting the bus most days and accumulating another huge cost to consider. Specifically in Nottingham, people get really hung up about being in the ‘Lenton triangle’ which definitely has its social perks, but make sure you have a think about how much walking you are prepared to do to get to your lectures each day. Or perhaps being more central in the city is preferable to you – there are some gorgeous student flats in the city centre.

3. Housemates

This easily makes the golden top three considerations. Firstly, decide whether you actually want to share your space with other people. It’s a good idea to firstly evaluate whether a studio would be a better option for you, as it often can be. If you are planning on sharing, it’s important to recognise that it isn’t just a matter of who your best friends are. Do your budgets (still the no.1 consideration) align? How do they feel about cleanliness and noise? Are your lifestyles compatible day-to-day? This one is a lot harder to get right first time, however having open and honest conversations upfront can prevent misunderstandings, and help you build a positive living environment for everyone.

4. Visiting the property in person and doing your research

Trust me, the pictures listed on the agencies website are not an accurate depiction of the house. I’ve had a look at the listing for the house I am currently in and there are rooms pictured which don’t exist. Visit the property before signing anything, and do a thorough examination of appliances, natural lighting, overall cleanliness and security features such as locks and gates. It is also useful to take lots of pictures of the property, particularly if you are seeing multiple, so that you don’t forget the things that you liked/disliked. Furthermore, this is a great chance to quiz the estate agent showing you around and get a feel of what the agency is like. Don’t be shy – it’s their job to answer your questions about the property! Questions such as ‘how quickly do maintenance repairs get completed?’ are great for getting an idea of how competent the estate agency is. Doing your own bit of research into this and giving their website a browse is a good way of doing this, too. A terrible estate agency can be a real thorn in the side when/if problems arise with the house.

5. What are you agreeing to? Reading your contract and understanding the terms of your lease.

This may be the law student in me talking, but it is worth having a proper read of what you are signing before blindly agreeing to everything detailed on a lease. Who is responsible for appliances in the house breaking? When do you have to collect the keys by? How long is the lease and is there crossover with your current one, or will you need to find somewhere to store your things in the interim period? These are all things which can cause lots of mayhem if you haven’t thought about them before they become an issue; reading your contract properly solves this right away.

6. Start early? No, start when you are ready.

Please ignore the frenzy which begins way back in October and the people saying that all the good houses are gone by Halloween – this just isn’t true. Of course, don’t ignore it entirely as it does have to be done eventually and reasonably promptly, but be assured that you have plenty of time to have a proper think about all of the previously mentioned considerations. Try not to panic sign the first property that you view just because it seems half-decent. It’s important that you take the time to find somewhere you will feel comfortable and happy.

7. If you’ve found somewhere ideal – Go for it!

With that said, if you find said comfortable and happy place, sign! The houses do come off the market relatively quickly and although there’s no need to panic, often student’s will dilly dally and lose the property that they really liked in hopes of an even better one coming along. Trust your gut and go for it once you find the right house.

Finding housing can be scary, but it is also exciting and a rewarding leap towards independence. By knowing your own priorities and budgeting wisely with a decent level of organisation, you will find the place that lets you enjoy a comfortable off-campus experience. Happy house hunting!