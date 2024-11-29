Must-Visit Cocktail Bars in Nottingham

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

If you’re looking to try out a new bar in Nottingham, then this list of recommendations is perfect for you. All of these bars offer a unique experience and have a wide range of cocktails and mocktails on their menus. It’s great to see that bars are catering more for non-drinkers and want to give customers a variety of options. Keep an eye out for happy hour discounts or ‘2-4-1’ deals in these bars.

Manhatta

This is one of Nottingham’s newest cocktail bars and is inspired by New York City. I’d never heard of this bar before, and I recently found out about it on TikTok. The disco-ball ceiling and neon lighting creates a fun atmosphere inside. It can get quite busy on Saturday evenings, and it’s already proven to be a popular spot for nights out. Manahatta offers weekly events, and on Thursdays there is a live pianist who takes song recommendations. If you want a more quieter setting, then I’d recommend going to Manahatta during the week, when it’s not as busy. There are two different drinks menus to choose from, and there’s a selection of Christmas themed cocktails. You can check out these menus on the Manahatta website.

Location: 11 Queen Street, Nottingham, NG1 2BL.

COCO TANG

There are two floors in this Vietnamese inspired cocktail bar, and plenty of space to hang out with a large group of friends. The brightly coloured signs and floating lanterns, transports you to an oriental speakeasy. There is a fantastic DJ who plays house and disco music throughout the night, and space for you to dance with friends. Every Tuesday there is a student night hosted at Coco Tang, called House of Disco. Coco Tang has so many cocktails to try out, but my favourite has to be the Regina George.

Location: 45 Bridlesmith Gate, Nottingham, NG1 2GN.

BUNK

I’ve been on so many nights out to this bar, and I always seem to have the best time. There are four locations in the city centre, and my favourite one is tucked behind Lace Market. Bunk offers happy hour deals on their house cocktails. If I had to describe Bunk in three words, I’d say ‘cocktails and wings’. The chicken wing baskets are the star of the show in Bunk. Each month, there are exclusive cocktails listed on a separate menu by the bar.

Location: 19 Stoney St, Nottingham, NG1 1LP.

THE BLIND RABBIT

This is another New York themed bar, and has an amazing upstairs area with arcade games. Make sure to check out the food menu because the garlic and parmesan chicken wings taste incredible. Each day there is a happy hour discount between 7pm and 9pm. The Blind Rabbit also turns into a club house when there are live sports events. The ultra-wide TV screens are perfect for watching premier league football matches, rugby, cricket and NFL games. If you have friends or family members who love sports and great food, then head over to Blind Rabbit.

Location: 9 Weekday Cross, Nottingham, NG1 2GB.

THE ALCHEMIST

On my 20th birthday, I went to visit the Alchemist with a group of friends and it definitely lived up to the hype. It’s a great spot for birthday celebrations and date nights. Each cocktail has a number of elements to it, and most of the drinks are served in uniquely shaped glasses. The Alchemist offers cocktail masterclass experiences, and there are three options to choose from. This includes a non-alcoholic option as well. If you’re unsure on what to get your friends for their birthday or Christmas, why not treat them to a mixology class!

Location: 11 King Street, Nottingham, NG1 2AY.