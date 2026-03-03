MOTHER NATURE DOESN’T OWE YOU PRETTY!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout time femininity and the natural world have been blended together into a symbiotic relationship reciprocal nurture which is strengthened by trauma bonding over patriarchal subversion. With the depleting habitats of our diverse ecosphere due to human extrapolation, critical elements regarding animal research and conservation have been dominated by beauty bias, fuelled by emotional identification and the arbitrary projection of aesthetic standards despite more than 48,600 species threated with extinction (28% of all assessed species) as reported by theIUCN. Whilst Moo Deng and Punch have dominated our feeds, overwhelming us with their adorable, chaotic selves and garnering fans across the world, conservation outside these artificial institutions’ walls are overlooked and underfunded through legitimised subversion based upon arbitrary standards of beauty.

So who is conservation truly serving as of right now?

The public plays a great role in conservation, as demand provides funding for conservation projects. Charities such as WWF remain central to public involvement in the battle against poaching, with the ability to “adopt” animals for a small fee each month, receiving regular updates on assigned animals living in the wild. Some of these include elephants, tigers, penguins, and snow leopards but has anyone thought about those who don’t pass the beauty check to become a cuddly toy? And, better yet, is the notion of adoption in conservation ethically ambiguous? Seemingly, the marginal elements of the natural world that fit the human wants for consumption and ownership motivate, further allowing prioritisation of animals who are recognisable, emotionally identifiable and fit imposed beauty standards.

Whilst zoos are attributed as central forces to wildlife conservation, it is unfortunately apparent that consumption is an intrinsic aspect of preserving endangered wildlife, creating a simulation where nature processed and consumed and growing more artificial rather than functional. They are a breeding ground for “charismatic megafauna”, a term seen in George B. Schaller’s research. These high aesthetic preferences for animals in zoos correlate strongly with their presence in conservation programs and visitors’ willingness to provide financial support for their conservation (Prokop, Todakova, Fancovicova) with spotlighting exotic and visually appealing mammals rooted in colonialism, marketing species under the guise of protection and education, as noted by Jes Hooper.

How does aestheticism and beauty standards play into conservation bias?

Researchers have long observed what is often called the “beauty bias” in conservation, a concept which refers to the disproportionate attention and funding directed toward species considered attractive, charismatic, or closely resembling humans, often neglecting less visually appealing but more threatened species. Whilst it’s difficult to quantify cuteness or attractiveness, as expressed by Kiley Price, bias can be explored by human favour neotenous features such as large eyes, round skulls and soft features and their likeness to human appearance. These features instinctively trigger emotional identification and caregiving responses, intensifying empathy, nurture and care. Is our superiority complex seriously embedded enough to infantilise to satisfy our own sense of virtue?

This is only further reinforced by species stereotypes: herbivores are framed as gentle and innocent, predators as cruel; dogs are coded as loyal and masculine, cats as feminine and suspect. In conservation, humans often overlook insects, fungi, and other “ugly” or non-charismatic species because they trigger disgust, which not only limits funding, research, and attention but also reflects deeper human-centered hierarchies and moral judgments that shape what is deemed worthy of care. In this way, “cuteness” becomes a moral shortcut, influencing which species we see as deserving of empathy and protection. Beauty operates not just as preference, but as a measurable predictor of conservation support and priority-setting.

This unwarranted bias that shapes funding, research and conservation is not scientifically legitimised, but a reflection of social conditioning where whole fauna and flora communities are neglected for lacking conventional appeal.

The not-so Glamourous, but ever-so essential:

Whilst the mainstream conservations spotlight photogenic mammals, many marginalised species remain overlooked in research and conservation. Human perception of a working ecosystem is inherently flawed: these supposed visually unappealing and “ugly” biota act as the background staff tocelebrity species. In spite of an applied notion of nuisance, bugs such as dung beetles and pollenating insects are the driving “green” force behind recycling nutrients and ensuring plant reproduction: their collective ability to decrease disease as environment pest control (saving the cattle industry £367 million each year) and replenish agriculture (with 75% of crops and 90% of wild flowering plants benefiting from pollination). These tiny key workers, marginalised by environmental devastation, are the backbone of biodiversity. Even more salient and presumably grotesque creatures like the blobfish, African white-backed vultures and the aye-aye collectively maintain harmony within their respected habitatsare crucial ecosystem cleaners.

Plant blindness remains a persistent issue in conservation with a consensus of animals-over-plants that is likely driven by animals appearing more charismatic, more “alive,” and therefore more worthy of attention (Prokop, Todakova, Fancovicova). Fungi, flora, and other non-animal species are rarely featured in larger conservation efforts and receive three times less funding than animals, despite their crucial ecological roles. Whilst facing habitat loss due to agricultural intensification, and general neglect and stigmatisation, plants quietly underpin the ecosystems on which even the most celebrated animals depend.

Yet human fascination with the photogenic drives conservation bias, funneling attention and resources toward a select few charismatic species, stigmatising and ostracising those who don’t confine to our moral and aesthetic territories. True biodiversity protection means looking beyond faces and beauty to safeguard the entire ecological stage.

The “Mother Earth Trope” and nature’s feminised body:

As Zimmerman states, nature is framed as somewhat feminine, yet experienced and owned by the man: “evident in such poets as Byron and Shelley whereby nature and woman are again, regulated according to man’s desire and needs as throughout history nature has been seen as the foundation for woman’s natural inferiority and man’s natural superiority.”

Nature and the female body are one alike with their exposure being ornamental and an object of passive construction. Whilst nature has been synonymous with patriarchal gender ideologies regarding nurture and moral obligation, its aestheticised passivity has become a scapegoat for human dominion, and recently its lack of agency becoming a point that perpetuates human saviour complex.

Whilst there has been a cultural, social and political shifting focus to intersectionality as a result of third and fourth wave feminism, the ecosphere is still a realm of preserving unconscious bias, obscuring the fact that these so‑called passive ecosystems are dynamic, complex, and essential for biodiversity and climate regulation.

Feminine anthropomorphism within conservation efforts can increase emotional connection to the natural world yet reinforces bias, with funding elements of nature that fit aestheticised images of eco-maternity.

Seeing the unseen:

Critically speaking, nature should not be reduced to decoration, and renewed focus into our responsibility to protect our diverse ecosphere is urgent. Human perceptions of a “healthy” world has fundamentally been warped by social media, celebrating only what is picturesque while ignoring the essential yet messy. It is not only online personas who become face-tuned, with Diogo Verissimo exposing the problematic nature of editing wildlife photography to create empathy only perpetuates taxonomic bias and distorts the reality of conservation challenges. It is essential to understand that earth is not here for our pleasure alone, and recognising the irreputable damage humanity has accosted natural habitatsis the first step in navigating change.

Only 6% of threatened species receive dedicated conservation support, while 29% of total funding goes to species of “least concern”. And so, every time you step outside, notice that snail on the wall, the patch of moss on concrete, the bee dotting across the grass, the worm wiggling away, confront the importance of preserving their home, as it is as much their world as it is ours.