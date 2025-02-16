More Than Fiction: Literature’s Political Message

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As is famously said by Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society, “we don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion.” The very essence of literature is to mirror the world we live in. Literature’s core purpose is not to tell a story but to act as a reflection of society. It may present as a form of protest or a means of shaping public consciousness. We see through every form of literature, whether books, poetry or drama, an overflowing critique of society, the advocacy for change and the rhetoric of challenging ideologies. For the literature we pursue, authors’ passions imprint on our minds, thoughts and beliefs. So, instead, it should be asked if literature can ever be apolitical?

Literature acts as a reflection of political climates. Literature, itself, is rooted in sociological and political issues; it mirrors the society we live in or historically examine, offering both a critique and warning. George Orwell’s dystopian 1984 warns against totalitarianism, surveillance and political control. Written in the aftermath of World War II, Orwell’s goal was to criticise the manipulation of truth and facts and the erasure of independent thought. Similarly, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale acts as a cautionary tale against patriarchal oppression and religious extremists. A core focus on reproductive rights continues to be frighteningly relevant today, as political debates on women’s autonomy in 2025 echo the dystopian novel warning. In these fictions, we find the closest comparison to our societies, where our struggles are presented and exemplified.

Reflecting the anxieties of their time, authors use literature to awaken the mind’s ability to criticise and provide insights into society’s persistent struggles. Literature that may appear apolitical – but are not The artistic nature of literature allows thousands upon thousands of genres to be explored, increasing the likelihood of apolitical genres. However, deep political themes beneath these imaginative settings—that may not explicitly reference real-world events—frequently engage with oppression, social structures, and ideologies. Literature has had some form of relation or connection to society, politics, and the way the world works for as long as it has existed.

When looking deeper, there is constant comparison to the real world, how power is gained, maintained, and ultimately corrupted. This is seen in J.R.R. Tolkein’s The Lord of the Rings, which uses totalitarian rule and the corrupting influence of the One Ring to mirror the real-world struggles against dictatorship and unchecked power. To say that fictitious literature is not political means to ignore the foundations of themes and principles that directly influence writing; it means to ignore the author’s intentions as they create narratives that intertwine self-beliefs. At its core, writing literature can never be considered ‘just fiction’. Literature holds the power to influence many, the ability to challenge beliefs, and the capacity to transform society. Engaging with literature is the act of developing the critical thinking part of your mind. Reading is inherently political, even if not explicitly stated. The relevance of literature’s political nature is becoming increasingly apparent; engaging with this tone is

crucial today as we see constant political shifts.



“Books are a form of political action; books are knowledge. Books are reflection, Books change your mind” – Toni Morrison.