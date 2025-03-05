Memories that Last: Scrapbooking 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In 2025 we all seem to live through our phones, taking pictures and videoing

everything in attempt to capture the memories and feelings associated with these

moments. For the most part these pictures remain unpublished, locked away in our

camera roll, with the lucky few being published on social media. However, through

scrapbooking these moments can become tactile and as a result, even more

sentimental. Whether its physical or digital scrapbooking that takes your fancy, it’s

definitely a hobby I’d urge you to begin.

Follow this advice to gain the most out of your scrapbooking experience!

Getting started

Sort through your photos ahead of scrapbooking, it helps to avoid repeat pictures and ensures all your favourite photos get a feature.

Gather your Materials – Whether it's stickers, keepsakes, patterned papers or various embellishments, gathering all your items together helps you to begin visualising your scrapbook.

Pick a Colour Scheme – Choose colours that compliment your photographs and focus on décor that creates a cohesive look between the pages.

Design and Layout

Design and Layout

Start with a Single Page – Committing to completing an entire scrapbook can seem daunting, start with a single page and see how you go.

Layering – The most aesthetic scrapbooking pages use a variety of different materials: photos, paper types and decorative items like receipts and cinema tickets. Take the time to plan out your pages before committing.

Focal Points – Keep some pages more minimalist, with focus on a single photograph. This will really help to tie together the pages and prevent them from looking overcrowded.

Journaling

Journaling

Captions – Add captions, funny anecdotes or descriptions below images. This helps personalise the scrapbook and will often act as a reminder of core memories.

Handwritten Notes – If the scrapbook is a gift, why not add a handwritten note to the recipient. This adds that extra personal touch, making the gift extra meaningful.

Final Touches

Final Touches

Seal Fragile Embellishments – Ensure added detail are properly attached to the pages before finishing.

Store Properly – Keep the scrapbook in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight to avoid damage to the pages.

Take Photos of your pages – Digital backups are always handy in case of damage to the book, they will also look great to post on social media.

Enjoy – Scrapbooks are not about perfection as each scrapbooker will have a different style. From maximalism to minimalism, enjoy the process of creating new ways to store memories.

Although I love crafting and creating physical scrapbooks after meaningful trips or

commemorating years in my life, it’s not for everyone. Instead, people can turn to

digital forms of scrapbooking, in the forms of apps like Pinterest. Not only can you

create scrapbooks and mood boards from your own photos and memories, but you

can also use other people’s photos that fit the aesthetic. Pinterest is also a great

source of inspiration for your own scrapbooking pages so definitely search through

the millions of inspiration photos.

So, grab your photos, memorable items, scissors and glue and start scrapbooking!

Looking back in years to come, you will never regret creating these physical

embodiments of your memories.