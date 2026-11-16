This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the Netflix show, Ginny and Georgia, the Miller family move to Wellsbury for a fresh start in life. Away from Georgia’s ex-husbands and her checkered past. When they arrive, Ginny immediately falls headfirst into the teenage crowd of the town. Alongside her eventual love interest, Marcus, she is introduced to his sister Maxine. From Season One, Maxine Baker is presented as the show’s comic relief character. She is dramatic, seemingly happy and a perennial optimist. Maxine devotes her energy and time to her friends and family.

However, as the show develops, Maxine is the friend who is left behind. She is forgotten as murder plots and relationship drama take control. Max becomes the friend who cares for everyone else, but her love is never reciprocated.

The cracks in Maxine’s friendship with the MANG girls, short for Max, Abby, Nora and Ginny, begin to show from as early as Season One. With her crush on Silver resulting in heartbreak, she seeks comfort from her friends. Only to find that they are too absorbed in their own lives to pay help her through her grief. Maxine’s silent, solitary experience of pain is a common recurrence throughout the rest of the show.

Maxine’s status as ‘the forgotten friend’ is reinforced throughout the show and solidified in Season Three. We see various flashbacks of Abby, Max’s childhood best friend, as they navigated life together. But these snapshots in time become painful thoughts as she discovers that Abby no longer confides in her the way she used to. Maxine’s life is built around loyalty and honesty; she treasures these traits. Yet, none of her friends display either of these things towards her. Maxine loves but is never loved.

However, I can’t say that Maxine is perfect. She can be selfish and want all the attention to be on her, forgetting through her passion towards her friends, that not everyone wants to live how she does. For example, she fails to realise that Abby loves differently to her and has never wanted the attention. This is because Maxine has always craved it.

Yet, Maxine’s character shows the vulnerable reality of one-sided friendship. She pours her heart out to her friends and loved ones, doing everything she can to support them. But she receives nothing in return and although this she doesn’t help those around her expecting reciprocation, she is left alone and friends with no-one-the forgotten friend.