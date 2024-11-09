Making Waves: Addison Rae’s ‘Aquamarine’ Celebrates Femininity, Individuality and Transformation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 25th, Addison Rae unveiled her latest single, Aquamarine—an ethereal,

dance-pop track that powerfully reinforces her rebrand as an “It Girl.” The release

came with a visually captivating music video, adding depth to the track’s allure.



Following the enormous success of Diet Pepsi, Rae once again blends dreamy

vocals with an electronic soundscape to craft a track seemingly tailored for a 2000s

Euro club. Her embrace of early 2000s aesthetics and sounds shine through in the

title Aquamarine, a clear nod to the 2006 film about a teenage mermaid. This

reference pairs perfectly with the song’s lyrics and the water imagery in the music

video. Musically, Aquamarine sits squarely within the dance-pop genre, often

associated with the stylings of Charli XCX and AG Cook, with whom Rae achieved a

breakthrough feature in Von Dutch. Her distinct approach hints at her transformation

into a pop icon, solidifying her identity within this genre while confidently doing things

her own way.



The single’s lyrics address Rae’s metamorphosis head-on, encapsulated in the

refrain: “I’m dancing in my own reflection, I’m the ray of light, I’m transforming and

realigning.” Through this line, Rae asserts that her evolution is deliberate and

intentionally sets her apart from others.