Making Waves: Addison Rae’s ‘Aquamarine’ Celebrates Femininity, Individuality and Transformation

On October 25th, Addison Rae unveiled her latest single, Aquamarine—an ethereal,
dance-pop track that powerfully reinforces her rebrand as an “It Girl.” The release
came with a visually captivating music video, adding depth to the track’s allure.
Following the enormous success of Diet Pepsi, Rae once again blends dreamy
vocals with an electronic soundscape to craft a track seemingly tailored for a 2000s
Euro club. Her embrace of early 2000s aesthetics and sounds shine through in the
title Aquamarine, a clear nod to the 2006 film about a teenage mermaid. This
reference pairs perfectly with the song’s lyrics and the water imagery in the music
video. Musically, Aquamarine sits squarely within the dance-pop genre, often
associated with the stylings of Charli XCX and AG Cook, with whom Rae achieved a
breakthrough feature in Von Dutch. Her distinct approach hints at her transformation
into a pop icon, solidifying her identity within this genre while confidently doing things
her own way.
The single’s lyrics address Rae’s metamorphosis head-on, encapsulated in the
refrain: “I’m dancing in my own reflection, I’m the ray of light, I’m transforming and
realigning.” Through this line, Rae asserts that her evolution is deliberate and
intentionally sets her apart from others.
Beyond themes of transformation, the song explores femininity central to Rae’s
image, highlighted by “pearl” references and her soft, melodic vocals. In the music
video, Rae further channels empowered womanhood, adorned in glitter and stylishly
scant attire that’s assertive without sexualisation. Her presentation of sexuality is on
her terms, echoing the song’s lyrics—she’ll take you there, and she’ll hold nothing
back. The video is decadently styled, with costume parties and camp flair as Rae
dances alongside others, maintaining the spotlight with memorable, and personal,
choreography that feels essential to dance pop. Shots of Rae near or in water, set
against Parisian streets, enhance the track’s aquatic theme. The fluid choreography
complements oceanic references, as she invites listeners to dive in.