LOOKING BEYOND THE COPPOLA LEGACY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a well-known phenomenon that rich, influential families dominate Hollywood. Each of their works reserves a spot in their limelight for their children to adopt once they’re of age. Their notability grants their descendants a level of access and visibility that all filmmakers could only ever wish for. As the daughter of a legendary director, Sofia Coppola is no stranger to the nepotism allegations. Though I believe her surname is the least interesting thing about her. Sofia Coppola’s unique filmmaking style carves out a place in the film industry that nepotism can’t always grant you. Noted, her experiences being a Coppola have undoubtedly given her a platform and privilege not so easily granted; clearly, she possesses a talent for directing which far outweighs this.

One can’t say her unique style is entirely from a supposed hereditary artistry. Whilst the talent of her family certainly doesn’t go unnoticed in the film industry, Sofia clearly possesses something special, setting her apart from her relatives and further from Hollywood. She forges her own path, stepping out of the shadows of her father.

Sofia creates with a certain prowess, distinguishing her films from the rest. Her films exert a level of confident direction, assured in Coppola’s known experience and ability to perfectly capture the essence of girlhood in her stories. Her style is set apart through her masterful exploration of femininity through complex female characters. When so many directors fail to do so, Sofia Coppola manages to effortlessly showcase the complexity of the female experience in a way that is visually captivating for so many.

Given this, it’s not hard to understand why her work naturally appeals to pop culture, with cult classics such as The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette resonating widely with many older girls. Even exploring women in contexts detached from the average experience, notably Marie Antoinette’s lavish regal lifestyle, Coppola manages to create bonds between the audience and these characters through gifting them relatability and appealing charm, giving them addictively interesting depth. Through this lens, Coppola finds unity in the female experience, even allowing the audience to identify with the most detached characters, like the Lisbon sisters in The Virgin Suicides. Her films often serve as a canvas to showcase her explorations into femininity, and women’s place in the world, and it’s through her masterful directing and her dedication to finding depth in even the most challenging characters that she manages to do this.

Looking back at her films over the years, you can see her development as a director gaining traction in the industry. Whilst she evidently inherited her knack for cinema from her father, Sofia sets herself apart through her visual and emotional style. Traditional Coppola storytelling creates an undeniable emotional atmosphere, pulling in the audience and transporting them into the character’s internal world. She marries a pastel-toned palette with elevated costumes, pulling each story into a world beyond a detached narrative. In ‘Marie Antoinette’, Coppola crafts an aesthetic of dream-like fantasy through soft lighting, soft colours, and lavish imagery. Interestingly, she transforms a piece of iconic French history into an exploration of an anachronistic loneliness experienced by a teenage girl, Marie Antoinette. Sofia attentively avoids the drama of politics here and instead centres the film on the subtleties of Marie’s life, behind the monotonous royal rituals. Even with such a controversial and historically distant character, Sofia manages to establish a connection, making for an intimate exploration of female identity and loneliness within extreme privilege.

Amongst her films, Coppola’s cinematography serves as more than a visual feast for the audience. Her craft elevates these pieces beyond just films; it transports audiences to that time, suburb, or faraway country. Her contemplative style transforms everyday experiences, loneliness in a foreign city, suburban adolescence, or royal isolation, into something poetic and deeply immersive. It’s exactly this, distinct relatability, which is a defining feature of Coppola’s films. Sofia Coppola’s films do more than simply tell stories; they immerse audiences in the emotional worlds of her characters. Through careful attention to atmosphere, costume, and visual detail, she transports viewers beyond the screen and into the lifestyles of those she portrays. Audiences begin to feel what the characters feel, grappling with the same uncertainties, isolation, and fleeting moments of joy that shape their lives.

Her style and aesthetic enable her to connect with audiences, establishing her as a voice beyond her famous family. It’s through works such as The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette that Coppola centres the female experience and allows for an introspective and thoughtful exploration of women. Her protagonists are complex and intriguing, existing beyond the oversimplified portrayals of women so often shown in androcentric media. The subtle elegance of her cinematography heightens her storytelling abilities. She uses the aesthetics of her films to mirror female vulnerability and the mystery of girlhood. Her ability to explore the depths of the female experience through characters often overlooked is a testament to her mastery. I believe it’s through this empathetic exploration of female perspectives that legitimises Sofia’s skill beyond nepotism. Her credibility and cinematic intelligence is greatly consolidated through her exquisite ability to construct an addictive atmosphere in her films, a credit to herself, far beyond her name.