Linguistic Lethargy: the Dictatorship of the English Language

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Languages are an integral tool for expression, communication and co-operation. It is

estimated that up to 7,000 different languages are spoken around the world. Those

7,000 languages open doors to thousands of different cultures, millions of

conversations, and billions of different people. However, in the UK, these doors

seem to be a one-way entry. Only those who can speak our language may enter

whilst we stay inside those doors, shut away from the rest of the world. Not only that,

but more chains and locks are being added. This is due to the rising of the unofficial

lingua franca: the English language, which dominates spheres of business; science;

technology and diplomacy- despite only being the 3rd most widely spoken language,

with 380 million native speakers. This complacency within our language has led to a

language drought.



Despite not being the most widely spoken language, English is the most common

second language around the globe. Knowing English as a second language can

even elevate people’s chance of earning higher wages. Bilingualism globally can

lead to an overall salary increase of 12.7%, but if either your first or second language

is English, those prospects are potentially even higher. Sadly, this popularity has led

to complacency within the UK, and our attitudes towards learning languages. In High

schools in the EU, 60% of students study two or more compulsory languages. Yet in

the Uk since 2004, languages have not been compulsory after the age of 14. Hence

the push for learning languages is much stronger outside of the UK.



“Lorsqu’on analyse les statistiques sur le bilinguisme mondial, le Royaume-Uni figure

parmi les pays les moins bien classés. Seuls 20% des Britanniques se déclarent

bilingues, dont les trois langues les plus parlées sont toutes européennes.” Let me

provide a translation: When you dissect the statistics on global bilingualism, the UK

is one of the lowest. only 20% of the Uk declare to be bilingual, within which the top

3 languages are European. However, you may not have needed that translation. You

may have already used google translate for that, another lock that keeps the UK

from being able to really immerse themselves in bilingual communication. Online

translators are adding to the fatigue to learn languages, and some students have

become reliant on such translators. This means the drive to learn languages is

constantly declining.



However, even those with the desire to learn are facing obstacles. As of a report in

July 2025, it has been noted that since 2014, 17 post-1992 universities have lost

their MFL degrees, bringing total closures in these universities to 28. This left

modern languages in only 10 of these universities. More recently, there has also

been a spike in closing language courses in prominent Russel Group universities

too, seeing Cardiff University and now University of Nottingham joining these

conversations. When decisions are made to cut courses, languages are almost

always first on the chopping block, along with other humanities subjects, like music.

Restricting the means to learn languages only catalyses the dictatorship of the

English Language, and linguistic lethargy.



There will always be the stigma that learning languages is nowhere near as

important as learning STEM subjects. If I had a pound for every time someone told

me my degree was useless, I wouldn’t need to be studying for a French degree… I’d

be rich already. Yet what people fail to recognise is that multiple studies have

demonstrated the earning potential of language degrees, including the Oxford

Learning College study of 2022 which put languages as the 6th best degree for

earning potential. Additionally, translators are so valuable, they recognise nuances

that online translators cannot, retaining a sense of humanity in the translation field.

However, the benefits of learning languages are numerous and constantly glossed

over. Languages are the key to culture; English dominance is a cultural thief. It stops

us from being able to witness and fully immerse ourselves in culture from all around

the world. Knowing even just a slither about the language or the culture opens you

up to a whole different world. We will always be on the sidelines of that if English

remains dominant.



Knowledge of other languages is seen to have multiple other benefits as well: It is

seen to be linked with having a better memory; studies have shown that those who

study languages have a higher competence for mathematical subjects as well, due

to languages being linked to pattern recognition; and being bilingual has been

proven to elicit a lower risk or delayed onset of dementia.



It also has effects in the political sphere too. There is a feeling of elitism with the

English language, which creates disadvantages for those who cannot speak it.

English is the official language of the United Nations, the European Union, the

African Union and multiple other organisations. This complacency means many of

our UK diplomats are also monolingual. Today, only 20% of our UK Foreign Office

has any language background. Politically, the English language runs a dictatorship.

Luckily, many people do still recognise the beauty of languages. Artist Edward De

Waal says, “with languages, you are at home anywhere.” Ludwig Wittgenstein, a

British philosopher, states “the limits of my language mean the limits of my world.”

and famous translator Kato Lomb adds “We should learn languages because

language is the only thing worth knowing even poorly.” The way to combatting this

linguistic drought is not by perfecting languages by any means. The whole world

does not need to be bilingual or trilingual. We just need to reopen our minds to the

languages, to the cultures, and to the people who share this world with us.

We must stop supressing languages.