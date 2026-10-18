Like, what’s wrong with saying ‘like’?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Often I’ve been criticised, usually by my parents, for my habit of constantly using the word ‘like’ to fill every space in every sentence. It’s something I’ve struggled with, and am still struggling with to shake, and is an awkward tendency I’m certain many girls my age can sympathise with. This seems to be a pattern amongst women my age though, and often in media I see this mimicked and mocked. See the cult classic, and one of my personal favourites, Clueless (1995). Cher’s comedically satirical narration and dialogue exhibits a ridiculous frequency of the word, even in the first line of the film. But this habit isn’t a coincidence of girlish in-articulation. It can, and has been, explained by linguists as one of many patterns pervading women’s speech. These patterns aren’t inconsequential, either, they work in a way which softens our expressions and weakens our opinion, invalidating so much of what we say.



The filler word ‘like’, which makes women’s speech appear hesitant and thus invalid, is again just one example. On top of creating hesitance, it loosens meaning, ensuring the female speaker doesn’t really commit to what she’s saying, creating ample opportunity to be contested by someone else. Robin Lakoff’s crucial, albeit quite ironically not uncontested, 1975 work explains this further. Lakoff describes how women tend to use language such as tag questions and hedges more frequently. Tag questions are short phrases like ‘isn’t it?’ or ‘will you’ added to the end of a statement to turn something into a question, usually attaching the same auxiliary verb as the main sentence onto the end. This could be considered a predominantly female habit, and, generally unwittingly by the speaker, functions to find reassurance or confirmation. This weakens a point, and relies upon someone else to make a statement.



Hedges function in a similar way, attaching words like ‘kinda’ or ‘probably’ and phrases like ‘sort of’ to soften a statement. ‘Like’ is considered what linguists call a discourse particle, though that works in the same way as a hedge too. The key bit is that it’s so subtle in the way that it demeans what we as women are saying, so our reluctance and in-articulation seems to be more of a personal trait, rather than a habit we are likely socialised into. Think again of Cher from Clueless, who is actually a really intelligent girl, but is constantly doubted by her peers, and assumed to be a bit of an airhead, despite the validity of her points. She may be a fictional example, but she represents the constant inquisition of women’s words.



So, whilst I don’t intend to chastise in the same way my parents might kindly do to me, I think it’s important we work against these habits, and have more courage in the things we say as women. But, contrary to mainstream media, I’m not asking this of you to criticise incorrect grammar. Rejecting these habits and working against them more consciously can bring more power to what we say, especially in spaces where our voices and our words are more likely to be demeaned or ignored. So, next time you go to work, or find yourself in a discussion in a seminar, you might consider dropping the word ‘like’ (and those other not-so incidental habits) and see if it, like, makes a difference.



Lakoff, R.T. and Bucholtz, M. (1972) Language and Woman’s Place: Text and Commentaries. New York: Harper & Row.