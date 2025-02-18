Life as a Camp Counsellor: Rewarding or Regrettable?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

When I first heard about AmeriCamp, I was sceptical. I love traveling and had always

dreamed of exploring more of the USA, but the thought of living away from home for three

months on the other side of the world felt daunting.



AmeriCamp was incredibly helpful in finding me a camp to work at in the States, but I’d be

lying if I didn’t say after my interview, I was nervous—I had been offered a role as a

counsellor at an all-girls camp. Having always attended co-ed schools and been part of

mixed-gender friend groups, I wasn’t sure how I would adapt. However, my worries quickly

faded. I barely even noticed the absence of men or my phone, and in many ways, it was

refreshing to take a break from the everyday stresses of home and social media (though it

did take some getting used to). I had an amazing time with the other counsellors, and our

nights off were filled with High School Musical sing-alongs in the staff house, making me feel

right at home.



All my nerves disappeared the moment I stepped off the minibus and took in the

breath-taking West Virginian hills, with horses running through the fields—it felt like I had just

walked onto the set of a cowboy movie. I knew then that this experience would be incredible.

One of the best parts of camp was meeting people from all over the world. I formed strong

bonds with counsellors from Africa, the USA, and even my home country, and I know these

friendships will last a lifetime.



The campers were amazing. They were always eager to learn about life in England, and

they helped me embrace my inner child again, involving me in friendship bracelet-making

and silly song writing competitions. The days flew by, and by the time my three months at

camp came to an end, it felt like I had only just arrived.



After camp, I travelled around the USA with some of the friends I had made. Planning our

trip during our nights off was half the fun, and I ended up visiting places I never would have

considered if not for AmeriCamp. One thing I was warned about during my pre-camp briefing

was culture shock. I assumed it wouldn’t be an issue for me—I grew up on American

television and had lived in several countries as a child. But I was wrong. I was amazed by

how different the USA was from home and even how much it varied from state to state.

If I had to recommend one must-visit destination, it would be Nashville. If you love music and

parties, this is the place to be. Every bar had live country music, and the people were

incredibly friendly. We even convinced some locals to teach us how to line dance—though

with my two left feet, I wasn’t the most successful student!



Of course, not everything was smooth sailing. If I could give one piece of advice to anyone

considering AmeriCamp and travelling afterward, it would be to wait until you’re 21. I knew

not being able to drink wouldn’t be a problem, but what I hadn’t realised was that many

hotels in the USA require guests to be at least 21 to check in. This made trip planning

difficult and sometimes left us in accommodations we weren’t comfortable with as young

women traveling in a foreign country. If I had known this beforehand, I might have booked a

pre-planned trip to take some of the stress out of finding hotels.



Another tip: If you want to explore the South, fly instead of taking long bus rides. To save

$100 each, we endured an 11-hour bus ride from Atlanta to New Orleans, not realising just

how far apart the cities were. It was an experience, to say the least, but after two months of

working long hours at camp, it left us utterly exhausted.