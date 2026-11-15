This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been keeping up with the news, you might have heard about the 2026 US midterm election results. The Democrats have won the biggest congressional landslide in 50 years, flipping control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives from the Republican Party. Some have said this is due to the widespread dissatisfaction with President Trump’s policies, but I think the focus should be on how the Democrats managed to win and who is behind the wins.

The Democrats achieved what the media have claimed are historic gains by flipping multiple traditionally Republican held seats. Kansas ending its 94-year Republican senator streak. South Carolina, with its first Democratic senator since 1998. Iowa ending the 11- year drought for the Senate seat. But the Democrats did not just flip the Senate seats but also governors, marking the first time Democrats have held a majority of governships in 16 years. With Texas, Georgia and Ohio as examples of the flips within the USA. With so many monumental firsts, I would like to highlight some of them.

Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire becoming the first openly gay man to serve in Congress. Keisha Lance Bottoms from Georgia is the nation’s first black female governor. Abdul El-Sayed, a doctor, has become the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate and is from Michigan. Josh Turek, a former wheelchair basketball player from Iowa, is the first Paralympian to serve in the US Senate. James Talarico, a former teacher, is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat in 38 years. Penny Flanagan, a Democrat and lieutenant from Minnesota, made history as the first Native American woman elected to the Senate. Deb Haaland, representing New Mexico, is the first native American female governor. Gina Hinojosa is the state’s first Latina governor and Texas’s first Democrat since 1990. Scott Colon, former district attorney and now Democrat for Mississippi, makes him the state’s first black US senator in 145 years and the first Democrat elected to this seat since 1982.

I personally just want to highlight how significant these midterm results are and that, if anything, this might be hope for the youth. To finally see representation in a country that has been so diverse for decades has been an experience most thought would not happen in their lifetime. I want to focus on this positive glimpse of new hope in a time of uncertainty. And I hope that people will look into politics more just to understand how this will hopefully change the USA.