KRISTEN STEWART IS RIGHT ABOUT METHOD ACTING

In 2025 Kristen Stewart spoke in an interview about method acting and its continued prestige within the film industry. Her argument being that acting is often perceived as “unmasculine” and “inherently submissive,” and male actors developed method acting as a way to compensate for that vulnerability.

Stewart’s claim reframes method acting as a response to discomfort rather than a mark of artistic seriousness. Acting requires displays of deep emotion and obedience to a director which are qualities that have traditionally been viewed as feminine. Method acting offers male actors a way to reclaim authority within their process, providing them with a greater sense of control.

Method acting works to mask emotional openness under the guise of transforming into something entirely different. In turn, this transforms the vulnerability of acting into something more recognisable as typically masculine. This framework helps explain why method acting is so closely associated with violent or morally reprehensible roles. Male actors rarely ‘go method’ for agreeable or pleasant characters. Instead, the practice is most often attached to figures who display more typically masculine traits which legitimises the actor’s behaviour off screen.

Disruption caused by male actors ‘going method’ is often viewed as commitment to the role. Daniel Day-Lewis’ insistence on remaining in character throughout productions is consistently framed as artistic integrity. Jared Leto’s behaviour during Suicide Squad was initially celebrated as dedication despite the discomfort it caused people on the set. In each case, disruption is rewarded. The more difficult the process appears, the more meaningful the performance is assumed to be.

Stewart’s critique exposes how easily this model is protected by patriarchal norms. Male actors are allowed to be inconsiderate in ways that actresses are not. When women assert boundaries or challenge working conditions, they are far more likely to be labelled difficult. Method acting provides a justification for this professional gendered imbalance.

It is also worth questioning whether this behaviour is necessary. Many of the most respected performances in film history have been achieved without isolation or hostility. Celebrated actors such as Meryl Streep or Anthony Hopkins refute the ‘method’ approach and demonstrate that transformation into a character on screen can be achieved through technique, without causing distress to other members of the cast and crew.

The continued glorification of method acting is potentially harmful and inherently patriarchal. When one individual’s process is allowed to override everybody else’s, it comes at the expense of others, particularly those with less power. Stewart’s view portrays method acting as a defence against vulnerability. She questions the necessity of the disruption caused by method acting, and in doing so, exposes the prestige that is consistently placed on masculinity within the industry.