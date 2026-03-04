JUSTIFICATION OF RACISM: HOW THE REAL MADRID-BENFICA GAME SHOWED US FOOTBALL’S TRUE COLOURS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Champion League knockout involving Real Madrid and Benfica gained worldwide attention, and all for the wrong reasons. Benfica’s winger Gianluca Prestianni was recently suspended by the UEFA following an investigation into allegations he had thrown racial abuse at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the match, resulting in the match being delayed for 10 minutes after Vini and his team-mates left the field. Following Vinicius’ goal celebration, Benfica fans in the stands were In the days following the incident, Prestianni has taken to social media with claims that he actually directed homophobic slurs towards Vinicius Jr.

In response to the allegations, Benfica’s manager Jose Mourinho implied in a post-match interview that Vincius’ goal celebration was provocative for the crowd and instigated the racial abuse he received throughout the rest of the match. Mourinho also questioned why Vini is the target of repeated racial abuse and what he has done to warrant such reactions. He went on to comment that Vini’s claims of racism were unfounded – after all, Benfica’s greatest player, Eusébio, was black. How could the club be racist?

Many former players and sports journalists have come out to criticise Mourinho’s comments, describing them as tone-deaf and ignorant. Bayern Munich’s coach Kompany openly criticised Mourinho’s attack on Vinicius’ character to justify the actions of his player, stressing that it is unacceptable for a club manager to dismiss a player’s experience of racism at the hands of their own footballers. The reactions of fellow footballers and prominent sports anchors are mostly of a similar sentiment – racism is an act to be fought against, and nothing can justify such abuse.

As I write this article, I’m watching Real Madrid and Benfica go head to head in the second leg of the play offs, and all I can hope is that I don’t have to witness more abuse hurled at any of the players. Whilst I watch the Benfica fans boo Vini tonight, my admiration for Madrid’s fans grows as they wave banners against racism high in the Bernabeu.

Racism has been a blight on the game for decades, with players such as Viv Anderson and Cyrille Regis regarded as having paved the path for the future generations of Black footballers. And yet, here we are. Turning on the TV to immerse ourselves in one of the world’s favourite sports, and instead being confronted by the harsh realities of the world where racism is displayed openly. We have to question why footballers are asked to tolerate racial abuse and rise above it to continue with the game, letting their football do the talking. It’s a pattern that’s as old as time. How is it that racial abuse continues to exist in 2026? And how is it that footballers, or athletes in general, are expected to respond to racism through their performance?

Whilst the UEFA has implemented anti-racism protocols for games, whether it works is questionable. The protocol dictates that referees may only take action and send a player off if they have overheard the abuse themselves, otherwise a three-step protocol is used. The major issue with such protocols is that players will be careful of their language if the referee is in earshot, which was made clearer during the Real Madrid-Benfica match when Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt to avoid his words being caught on camera or by the referee.

The aftermath of last Tuesday’s game also cast a spotlight on the apathy directed towards footballers victimised by racial abuse, after Benfica released statements on social media platforms standing with Prestianni and implying that the Real Madrid players were executing a smear campaign against their winger. Mourinho’s stance against the allegations and his comments directed towards Vini were also highly damaging, considering the manager’s world-renowned status within football. As an individual who is loved and looked up to by many, it is a grave mistake to dismiss the concerns of a footballer targeted for the colour of his skin and to shift the narrative so as to avoid accountability for what happened. Amidst all this, we can all agree that more steps need to be taken to ensure that footballers are better protected and their concerns do not go unheard. Hopefully, there will come a time where the love for the game is reflected within the celebration of diversity.

As CBS Sports presenter Kate Scott so eloquently put it, it’s not a matter of what team or players you support, it’s about right versus wrong. Racism has no place in society, and in a sport loved by many, it must be made clear that racism will not be tolerated and justified, whether it’s at the hands of footballers or fans.