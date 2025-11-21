“Journalism Isn’t Dying, It’s Transforming” – A Conversation with Lucy O’Brien

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this inspiring piece, Lucy shares her advice and wisdom for aspiring young female journalists entering the industry – offering honest reflections on the challenges, opportunities, and evolving landscape of modern journalism. Drawing from her own experience, she offers empowering guidance on navigating the media world with confidence and creativity. Here’s the guest article by Lucy O’Brien:

There’s a lot of rhetoric in the industry at the moment that journalism is taking a turn for the worse. And, I’ll be honest, it certainly faces huge challenges. AI, social media misinformation, content creators and distrust in legacy media organisations have flipped the industry on its head. But my response is this: the industry is not dying, it is transforming.

As a social media journalist, I can confidently say that we have never needed independent journalism more than we do now. The geopolitical climate we find ourselves in is unprecedented, and accurate, engaging and innovative reporting giving voices to people across the world is essential work.

That being said, I’m not naive to the current state of the job market, and how competitive the field is. Trust me, I’ve been there. But in an era of AI, digital and social innovation and influencers actually lies a unique opportunity for young aspiring journalists.

The number one priority in newsrooms right now is to reach new audiences, and retain them. As publications look to the future, they are asking themselves: who are the next generation of news consumers, and how do we get them to engage with our journalism? How do we get them to subscribe, to follow, to share with their communities? That’s where we come in. Our insight as young journalists, and consumers, is invaluable. After all, you know better than anyone the issues, trends and political matters that concern the next generation of digital subscribers. As a tech and social-savvy generation, we take for granted everyday skills that are now invaluable to newsrooms: being social media literate, AI-competent, content creation skills, trend spotting and relatable language. Use this to your advantage!

When applying to your first jobs in the industry, use your unique perspective and background to stress what you can bring to a media organisation. What skills and POV can you bring to a newsroom? That being said, it’s always great to respect the legacy and history of where you are applying; referencing your favourite writers, presenters or recent stories is always appreciated. Keep those answers in the locker for interviews too – they do tend to ask something along those lines. Don’t be afraid to be critical, either. Think their digital design is outdated? They’re TikTok not provocative enough? Say it! Constructively, of course.

If I could tell my younger self one thing before working in journalism, it’s to trust your skill and experience. I really struggled with imposter syndrome when I first started at The Times, and I still do. But remember that every incredible journalist started out exactly where you are – your opinions, pitches and ideas are valid, no one can tell you otherwise! Persist with pitches or chasing opportunities, stay resilient, and always come to any meeting or interview brimming with ideas.

Take chances, go to networking events, and keep as many doors open as possible. That one freelance shift could turn into a full-time gig. Offering a cup of tea on work experience could get you in the good books of an editor. That annoying third email you send could get your pitch commissioned.

Above all, stay positive and keep going! There are opportunities in the industry, you just have to seek them out and work for them. I have no doubt you will get exactly where you want to be.

– Lucy O’Brien, 4th November 2025

A huge thank you to Lucy O’Brien for collaborating with Her Campus UoN and sharing her insight and encouragement with our community of aspiring journalists.

