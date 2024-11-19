Joker: Folie à Deux – Is It Really as Bad as People Say?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Todd Phillips’ highly anticipated sequel to his ground-breaking anti-hero feature, Joker,

released in early October to mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike. But is it really as

bad as people claim? When I first walked out of the cinema after viewing Folie à Deux, I was

lost for words – a rare occurrence which I haven’t experienced since the release of Rian

Johnson’s The Last Jedi. Nearly a month after watching the film, I have finally come to terms

with the events I witnessed.



Following his murderous rampage, which garnered him considerable fame at the climax of

the first movie, Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck finds himself incarcerated in Arkham Asylum,

awaiting trial. This tale is humorously recounted in a Looney Tunes-esque cartoon, which

sets the tone for the bizarre musical scenes we are set to encounter. Fleck’s infectiously

disturbing laugh is gone, replaced by the jeers of the prison guards fixated on his inability to

tell a joke. Phoenix embraces this, delivering interactions with the guards resembling that of

a child’s silent desperation for his mother’s praise. This dolorous need for attention is further

exhibited upon Arthur’s introduction to his romantic partner, Lee Quinzel, who dotes on

Fleck’s murderous Joker persona. In this he playfully boasts of having killed six people,

including his mother, revealing an oddly narcissistic side which diminishes the audience’s

sympathy but perfectly encapsulates his childish imperfections. This portrayal of child-like

‘innocence’ creates an eerily optimistic atmosphere, far contrasting to that of the dismal,

hopeless world we are introduced to back in 2019.



As Fleck’s romance with Quinzel progresses, we witness the growth of this ‘child’ into a man

who has left behind the shell of his former self, once again embracing the Joker persona and

striving towards a new future. At the turn of the second act, we are delivered a newly defiant

Fleck, who begins to challenge the hierarchy of the prison guards (though not always

successfully) who portray the role of social oppressor.



Gaga plays the enigmatic Quinzel with great skill, disposing of the Brooklyn-bimbo

stereotype seen in recent iterations in favour of a bleak and at times capricious character.

Despite this, we are never quite given enough insight to understand Quinzel’s growth or her

motivations for associating with Fleck, beyond her obsession with his Joker persona. It

seems Phillips wanted to leave room for the audience to come to their own conclusions

about Quinzel and her ambitions, however, we are never really given enough clues to piece

together the puzzle. Instead, she feels more like an accessory than a fully realised character,

making this film more like a Folie à Un and leaving us questioning whether Miss Quinzel

ever had any real point in existing.



Phillips’ decision to make Folie à Deux a musical is something of a mystery. While it certainly

captures the insanity of the Joker character, it also risks driving the audience mad along with

him. The seemingly endless rendition of “If You Go Away” during a stagnant shot of Fleck

singing to Quinzel’s voicemail leaves you wondering if you can go away too, and if indeed

you should. Both Gaga and Phoenix portray these complex characters with great conviction;

it is simply a shame that Phillips’ script refuses to take the story anywhere new. Just like

Fleck’s repetitive self-praise, this movie functions more as a narcissistic homage to its

predecessor, fixated on the barnstorming success of the first film.