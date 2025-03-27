This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Over the recent years, there was definitely a rise in people advocating for minimalism – they got rid of all their clothes and had only a capsule wardrobe of a few items, minimal decorations in their houses, and for me, all the content I saw online, it seemed as if these things were always grey or plain colours. Now, people are still discouraging over-consumerism, but there has certainly been an increase in people online becoming more minimalist, especially when decorating their houses.

We see so many inspo pics on Instagram and Pinterest of houses with coloured and patterned tiles, big lights, and pretty hanging wall decorations, all of which look so appealing that it is unsurprising that people are becoming more maximalist in this area. These are marketed to be cozy, whimsical and unique, something of which minimalism was never described as. There are many transformation videos on TikTok which show a bland, grey looking room transformed into something almost magical looking, with flourishing green plants scattered around and long, floaty curtains which blow in the breeze – these are always associated with summer, and I think that is the basis of maximalisms appeal, that it looks and feels like summer.

For years, minimalism dominated design, fashion, and lifestyle trends, promoting clean lines, muted colours, and a “less is more” philosophy. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift away from the simplicity of minimalism towards the bold, expressive nature of maximalism, something which is aesthetic but also reflects broader cultural and social changes.

One of the primary reasons maximalism has gained so much popularity recently is because of its emphasis on self-expression. Unlike minimalism, which encourages muted tones and bare essentials only, maximalism allows people to surround themselves with objects, colours, and patterns that add a sense of brightness to the everyday. Whether in home decor, fashion, or art, people are embracing these vibrant palettes and eclectic influences that celebrate individuality rather than restraint or a monotone environment.

Maximalism provides comfort and nostalgia in uncertain times. For people to fill their homes and personal spaces with books, memorabilia, and sentimental items promotes a rich, cozy and personal space which is warm and familiar. This emotional connection stands in stark contrast to the sterile, impersonal nature of many minimalist spaces, which can sometimes feel cold and uninviting.

Social media has also played a major role in the resurgence of maximalism. TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest have given rise to trends such as “cluttercore” and “dopamine dressing”, both of which encourage bold and playful aesthetics. In a digital age where visual impact is key, maximalist designs stand out more than minimalist ones. A room bursting with colours and patterns, or an outfit layered with textures and accessories grabs attention in a way that a simple, monochrome aesthetic just doesn’t. Maximalism embraces a sense of joy and playfulness that minimalism lacks. Rather than being restricted by rigid rules, maximalism encourages people to mix and match and experiment, fostering creativity and vibrancy in everyday life.

As cultural tastes continue to evolve, it is clear that maximalism is here to stay. Whether in interior design, fashion, or personal expression, people are rejecting the constraints of minimalism in favour of a more colourful, meaningful, and visually stimulating world