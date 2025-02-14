This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

The second season of Love Island: All Stars hit our screens on 13 January 2025, and there have been mixed responses on social media. One viewer went as far as to say that the new season is nothing more than background noise. I’ll admit that I’m quite a big fan of Love Island, and it’s definitely one of the most enjoyable reality tv shows. For those who haven’t seen Love Island before, the main premise is for one couple to be crowned the winner in the final. The winning couple then has to decide whether to split the £50,000 prize money or take it home for themselves. As much as I enjoy the show, I can understand why ratings have dropped in recent years. It’s quite clear that the Love Island producers are relying on old cast members to bring a sense of nostalgia, instead of coming up with new concepts to excite viewers.

Fans want to see more genuine connections in the villa, and its become increasingly difficult to decipher what is real and fake. Especially when it seems that most of the islanders are there to further their own career, rather than looking for love. It’s quite hard to stand out when there are so many reality shows which follow the same formula. The Australian Love Island star Jessie Wynters has offered her own views on the second season of Love Island All Stars, and she believes that the show needs to take a break. This comes after the return of Casey O’Gorman, in the recent season of All Stars. Viewers are growing tired of seeing the same faces on their screens. As some of these islanders have appeared on Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex.

Over the years, Love Island UK has begun to lose its spark with some viewers choosing to watch Love Island USA instead. There are only a few differences between these two shows. Casa Amor and movie night still forms a large part of Love Island USA. But it’s clear that the American cast aren’t there to become the next successful influencer or celebrity. This seems to be a common trait for the summer and winter contestants on Love Island UK. Ronnie Vint

and Harriett Blackmore have grown in popularity during Love Island: All Stars. Ronnie’s heartfelt conversation with Harriett on the balcony took me completely by surprise. There are positive elements to the show, as viewers continue to tune in each night at 9pm.

Most people say that the third season was their favourite, due to an amazing line-up with Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Amber Davies and Camilla Thurlow. A number of former islanders have gone on to host their own tv shows or weekly podcasts. Olivia Attwood has several documentary series on ITV and she’s been promoting the third season of Getting Filthy Rich. Hollywood actress Margot Robbie admitted to being a fan of Love Island in 2018. Chris Taylor from season five made a surprise appearance in Greta Gerwig’s popular film Barbie (2023). Other islanders have chosen to return to their old jobs, and distance themselves from the raunchy tv show.

Arguably the most successful Love Island star is Molly-Mae Hague, who has amassed a total of 8.5 million Instagram followers. Over the winter break, I saw a lot videos on TikTok about the six part documentary series titled ‘Molly-Mae: Behind it All’. The first three episodes of the documentary created a buzz on social media, with some girls setting up viewing parties with their friends. Molly-Mae fans are desperate for the second part, and it’s due to be released in early spring. Since Molly-Mae’s debut on the 2019 series of Love Island, she has launched her own Filter fake-tan range and a clothing line called Maebe. Molly-Mae sets herself apart from the more recent Love Island contestants, who want to follow in her foot steps. Molly-Mae has created her own personal brand, which revolves around particular image.

With any reality show you have to take it with a pinch of salt, and some scenes are edited in a certain way. As some contestants gain more airtime than others. Casa Amor can be quite brutal as only a small number make it into the main villa after the recoupling. In order for Casa Amor to work it needs to happen earlier on in the season, as the vast majority of islanders are closed off. Love Island fans want to experience the same level of drama and tension from series one to five.

It begs the question of whether there will be any major changes to the 2025 summer season

of Love Island.