This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there. A rude or careless comment or ‘joke’ leaving you feeling hurt. Then, the second insult comes: “it’s not that deep”. Used to justify bad jokes or inconsiderate comments, it allows someone to say something and then not have to deal with the consequences.

This is especially prevalent online. It’s common knowledge that social media can be a difficult place to be, with many people sharing many different views. Yet, it plays such a daily role in our lives. There are TikToks all promoting the same idealised standards to reach, especially standards directed at women. We are told what to eat to look a certain way, how to dress to achieve an ideal aesthetic and that we should be having a perfect work to social to mindful life balance. Many people leave hateful comments or casually make jokes, much more so than they would do in real life. As we see so much hate regularly, it’s possible that we’ve simply become desensitised.

The more we hear these comments, the more we are encouraged not to question or to critique. This is dangerous, both for us as a society and as individuals. We require evaluation and reflection in order to improve and advance, so shouldn’t we be searching for more ways to do this? Everything should be looked at with a deeper lens, even if you then find it doesn’t go anywhere. By using throw-away phrases to justify saying something without any evidence, are we risking becoming ignorant?

It may feel safer to not question things, to just leave them be. However, the problem is that it is really that deep. With violent hate crimes and domestic abuse levels on the rise, especially in young people, we as a society need to be challenging more.

Finally, as a reminder – don’t be afraid to stand up and challenge what isn’t right, it can all start with you