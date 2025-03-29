“Is Greek Myth Retelling Fatigue Real?” – Has the Trend Gone Too Far? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In recent years, the literary and entertainment worlds have been obsessed with retellings of Greek myths.

These ancient tales have found new life in modern storytelling, from novels like The Song of Achilles to creative projects like Epic: The Musical and the upcoming cinematic venture of Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey.

However, as the trend of taking inspiration from Greek Mythology continues to dominate, one question can be asked: Are we becoming tired of mythology retellings?

Greek mythology has always been a staple inspiration in the arts. Its timeless themes, such as love, power, betrayal, heroism and violence, resonate deeply across multiple cultures and eras, having been represented in many forms of media. These stories have become endlessly adaptable, offering opportunities to explore these ancient tales from new perspectives while preserving their universal appeal.

Modern retellings often reimagine these myths to reflect contemporary issues. For instance, Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles reimagines the Trojan War through the lens of an implicit romance between Achilles and Patroclus. Miller humanises these mythological figures by focusing on love and vulnerability rather than war and conquest seen in the original Illiad, making them relatable to modern readers. Similarly, feminist retellings in Natalie Haynes’ A Thousand Ships or Jennifer Saint’s Hera give voices to historically sidelined women in these modern narratives.

Whilst it cannot be argued that Greek myths remain popular and creative in the modern sphere, their overwhelming popularity in today’s media raises concerns about oversaturation.

Modern Examples

1. Epic: The Musical

This musical adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey has become increasingly popular among younger audiences through platforms such as TikTok and Spotify, with the most popular songs gaining 32 million streams. This blend of musical theatre, taking inspiration from myth with artistic visuals to help move the story forward, allows Epic to reimagine Odysseus’ journey with emotional depth and a modern touch.

2. The Song of Achilles

As mentioned earlier, Madeline Miller’s bestselling novel has become a cultural touchstone for its lyrical prose and LGBTQ+ representation and a pillar in literature inspired by mythology. However, its immense popularity has arguably set off a wave of similar myth-based novels that risk repetition.

3. Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

With a scheduled release for 2026, Nolan’s adaptation promises to be a “mythic action epic” using IMAX technology to bring Homer’s tale to life. While anticipation is high as Nolan’s films are considered the highest form of artistry for many, Greek myths dominate blockbuster cinema at the expense of other storytelling traditions.

4. Percy Jackson Series

A staple of many childhoods would be Rick Riordan’s demi-god-focused story of Percy Jackson. Adapted from a series of books to movies and a show, there is no denying the popularity of a teenage boy who discovers his father is a Greek God. A blend of mythology to the 21st century has allowed for seven books.

Signs of Boredom

For some readers and viewers, the large volume of Greek myth retellings has potentially led to exhaustion. Some critiques stem from the argument that many retellings rely on similar tropes which do not offer meaningful innovation, resulting in repetitive or uninspired works that follow the same skeleton of work.

Moreover, this trend risks overshadowing other rich mythological traditions. Why do Greek myths receive disproportionate attention compared to equally compelling stories from Norse, Indian, or African mythologies?

The focus on Greek mythology reflects a Western-centric bias that limits the diversity of narratives available to global audiences.

Greek myths have an allure that few other stories can match. Their adaptability ensures they remain a rock of literature and entertainment for years. However, literature and cinematic arts alike have become oversaturated with these constant retellings.

Whether you’re captivated by Odysseus’s journey or weary of yet another Trojan War adaptation, one thing is clear: Greek myths will continue to inspire, but perhaps it’s time for storytellers to broaden their gaze and give other myths their moment to shine.