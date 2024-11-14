Is ‘BookTok’ a reliable source for book recommendations?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As a result of the lockdowns enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, reading has become a popular hobby for many people and offers an escape from reality. The rise of ‘BookTok’ in early 2020 has had a lasting impact on the publishing industry, with ‘book influencers’ promoting their favourite book series to massive audiences across platforms. There are different subsections of ‘BookTok’, and it can be difficult to navigate if you don’t know what you’re looking for. The most popular book recommendations tend to be from the fantasy and contemporary romance genre, but there is recommendations for everything and everyone.

‘BookTok’ helped me get back into reading during the pandemic and has helped me discover some of my favourite genres, including fantasy and romance. Booksellers, such as Waterstones, have caught on to the popularity of these book genres. These shops now have designated tables with brightly coloured romance books taking centre stage in their stores. However, some of these books fail to live up to the hype and leave readers feeling quite disappointed. In fact, I’ve fallen into this trap on a number of occasions.

But here are some incredible book series and standalones that are worth the hype!

Fantasy & romance books that are worth the hype:

Sarah J. Maas has been dubbed the ‘queen of fantasy’ by Booktok influencers and fans alike. Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses are some of the most popular book series on the social media platform. With millions of copies being sold around the world, it’s quite hard to find someone who hasn’t heard of Celaena Sardothien and the Archer on sisters in the ‘BookTok’ community. I read both of these series in the first lockdown and these amazing storylines have stayed with me ever since. One of the key messages from these books is the power of kindness, loyalty and love.

Fans are eager to find out when Sarah J. Maas will publish her next novel in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, with many speculating that the book will be about Elain Archeron and her own journey in the night court.

Stephanie Garber is another popular fantasy author and has recently released a winter themed novella called Spectacular. This novella follows on from the final book in the Caraval trilogy, which was first published in 2016. The first book begins with the mysterious disappearance of Tella Dragna, which forces her older sister Scarlett Dragna to enter the circus-like game Caraval. The annual game is hosted by the mysterious gamemaster called Legend. These three books are filled with slow-burn romance, betrayal, tension and magic.

For the romance readers out there, these next few recommendations are for you. Taylor Jenkin Reid’s books have been New York bestsellers on a number of occasions. My personal favourites are Malibu Rising and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Fashion model, Nina Riva, is the main character in Malibu Rising, and acts as a parental figure to her younger siblings. Due to their father, Mick Riva, abandoning the family for other women, the Riva children are able to overcome their tragic childhood and come together for Nina’s annual summer party. Taylor Jenkin Reid’s books are set to have their own live action adaptation, with Daisy Jones & The Six being adapted for Amazon Prime.

Emily Henry’s romance books gained popularity on TikTok and are great for readers who want something quick to read. Book Lovers can be described as a small-town romance between two career driven rivals. Nora Stephen loves her life in New York and places her sister’s happiness above her own. As the novel progresses, Nora begins to form a romantic connection with book editor, Charlie Lastra. Emily Henry incorporates comedy into her books and grounds the romance in reality. Other books by Emily Henry include: Beach Read, Happy Place and Funny Story.

These are just a small number of popular book series and standalones that should be added to your ‘TBR’. It’s worth researching certain books before purchasing, as Booktok can be quite misleading with their recommendations.