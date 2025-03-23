Interviews and Digital Journalism: What Chicken Shops, Royal Courts, and Hot Wings Teach Us

Social media has become ubiquitous in everyday media consumption and has thus transformed
the ways media is both perceived and consumed. In the digital age, journalism and media
reporting has metamorphosised into a multifaceted system that blurs the boundaries between
traditional and new forms of media. The digitalisation of media and communication has
expanded how audiences engage with news, information and entertainment. The digital era has
evolved the journalistic sphere into an immersive multimedia landscape which fosters real-time
engagement and offers inspired individuals to pursue journalism independently and creatively.
Journalism in the digital era is not only about how audiences are consuming media, but how it
is being produced. The rise of social media platforms such as TikTok and newly introduced
features such as ‘Reels’ on Instagram have contributed to an evolution in what can be
recognised as ‘citizen journalism’. So-called ‘average’ individuals are creatively producing their
own forms of journalistic media using their smartphones and using their social media platforms
as the basis for their audience – mainly seen in the rise of (seemingly) spontaneous street
interviews. Several distinctive voices come to mind of enigmatic figures who ask simple but
impactful questions on the streets of popular cities on social media. Though you may not be
able to describe the person asking the questions online, you may recognise the voice asking:
‘are you a couple? If so, can you tell me about the first time that you met? Or perhaps, ‘what
makes you happy?’ Or maybe, ‘what is it that you do for a living? What do you enjoy most
about your job?’ This quick and snappy style of citizen journalism in the era of social media
provides an interesting dynamic to journalism and reporting. Though it is certainly not a new
concept for someone to interview the public in the street, it is new in how this is being carried
out by ordinary people – employed by themselves and shared by themselves. It conjures
interesting questions about the ethics of social media as individuals are increasingly filmed and
posted online, often without their consent. Moreso, it evokes the question of what can be
defined as journalism in the digital age?
The evolving nature of citizen journalism coincides with the notion of entrepreneurial
journalism as individuals are evidently more able to start their own news outlets or create their
own niches in their journalistic efforts. This is most apparent in the rise of podcasts and
YouTube channel series which have brought a new and entertaining dynamic to celebrity
interviews in particular. Interviews are foundational to journalism and have remained integral
to online media entertainment, the way they are being conducted online currently is of
significant interest. The most notable which spring to mind for me are Brittany Broski’s Royal
Court, Amelia Dimoldenburg’s Chicken Shop Date and Sean Evans’ Hot Ones. These styles of
celebrity interviews (all of which are a YouTube series) have seemingly found the ‘sweet spot’
of providing entertainment without over-sensationalising. Though at some level they all seem
to share similar qualities, it is their overall uniqueness that is the source of their entertainment.
The interviewers have been able to successfully find and mould a niche which reflects their
personality and utilise this to interview celebrities in an untraditional way. From completing a
series of small tests to be let into the ‘realm’ and ‘council’, to reacting and responding to
‘awkward’ flirting, or to fighting off distracting spice, the audience is inundated with quirky and
eccentric interview techniques whilst accessing a more personal side of the celebrity
interviewee. Particularly seen in Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, the interviewer builds a rapport
with their guest, resulting in a more honest discussion with the celebrity that an audience can
find themselves in. This is what is most appealing, I believe, to audiences at the moment as
people in the age of social media are increasingly seeking ‘relatable’ and personable content
with which they can connect with. ith the right dynamic and the right questions, it can feel as
though the celebrities are more willing to reveal certain information they may not have perhaps
in a more formal or ‘standard’ interview setting. Online news and media platforms have been
responsive to this development, Variety’s Actors on Actors introduced a YouTube series. This
involves two actors sat opposite each other in a simple setting where they discuss their lives
and their work. This series again offers the more ‘real’ tone which people seek as it is just a
conversation between two individuals – where the interviewers are simultaneously the
interviewees – rather than a highly structured, intense setting.
What this form of digital journalism has shown us is that originality and relatability are central
to success on social media. In the age of social media, individuals face less restriction and are
more readily able to create and share their own media on a mass scale. This accessibility has
made the digital media landscape increasingly competitive, where those with unique and
authentic voices rise to the top. Whilst these emerging platforms do provide a more accessible
space for individuals to engage in media creation, they also demand constant innovation and
the ability to maintain an authentic connection with audiences to be successful.
Traditional journalism maintains a significant place in the sphere of media, one which I doubt
will drastically thwart as a whole. However, this is as it has already began embracing
technological advances and a more personalised, engaging approach to remain relevant. It will
be interesting to observe how the lines between established news outlets and independent
content creators continue to blur, particularly as audiences are increasingly inclined to engage
in more personalised, relatable, and interactive forms of journalism which distract from hard
news and act as a temporary remedy to ‘news fatigue’.