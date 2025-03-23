Interviews and Digital Journalism: What Chicken Shops, Royal Courts, and Hot Wings Teach Us

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has become ubiquitous in everyday media consumption and has thus transformed

the ways media is both perceived and consumed. In the digital age, journalism and media

reporting has metamorphosised into a multifaceted system that blurs the boundaries between

traditional and new forms of media. The digitalisation of media and communication has

expanded how audiences engage with news, information and entertainment. The digital era has

evolved the journalistic sphere into an immersive multimedia landscape which fosters real-time

engagement and offers inspired individuals to pursue journalism independently and creatively.



Journalism in the digital era is not only about how audiences are consuming media, but how it

is being produced. The rise of social media platforms such as TikTok and newly introduced

features such as ‘Reels’ on Instagram have contributed to an evolution in what can be

recognised as ‘citizen journalism’. So-called ‘average’ individuals are creatively producing their

own forms of journalistic media using their smartphones and using their social media platforms

as the basis for their audience – mainly seen in the rise of (seemingly) spontaneous street

interviews. Several distinctive voices come to mind of enigmatic figures who ask simple but

impactful questions on the streets of popular cities on social media. Though you may not be

able to describe the person asking the questions online, you may recognise the voice asking:

‘are you a couple? If so, can you tell me about the first time that you met? Or perhaps, ‘what

makes you happy?’ Or maybe, ‘what is it that you do for a living? What do you enjoy most

about your job?’ This quick and snappy style of citizen journalism in the era of social media

provides an interesting dynamic to journalism and reporting. Though it is certainly not a new

concept for someone to interview the public in the street, it is new in how this is being carried

out by ordinary people – employed by themselves and shared by themselves. It conjures

interesting questions about the ethics of social media as individuals are increasingly filmed and

posted online, often without their consent. Moreso, it evokes the question of what can be

defined as journalism in the digital age?



The evolving nature of citizen journalism coincides with the notion of entrepreneurial

journalism as individuals are evidently more able to start their own news outlets or create their

own niches in their journalistic efforts. This is most apparent in the rise of podcasts and

YouTube channel series which have brought a new and entertaining dynamic to celebrity

interviews in particular. Interviews are foundational to journalism and have remained integral

to online media entertainment, the way they are being conducted online currently is of

significant interest. The most notable which spring to mind for me are Brittany Broski’s Royal

Court, Amelia Dimoldenburg’s Chicken Shop Date and Sean Evans’ Hot Ones. These styles of

celebrity interviews (all of which are a YouTube series) have seemingly found the ‘sweet spot’

of providing entertainment without over-sensationalising. Though at some level they all seem

to share similar qualities, it is their overall uniqueness that is the source of their entertainment.



The interviewers have been able to successfully find and mould a niche which reflects their

personality and utilise this to interview celebrities in an untraditional way. From completing a

series of small tests to be let into the ‘realm’ and ‘council’, to reacting and responding to

‘awkward’ flirting, or to fighting off distracting spice, the audience is inundated with quirky and

eccentric interview techniques whilst accessing a more personal side of the celebrity

interviewee. Particularly seen in Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, the interviewer builds a rapport

with their guest, resulting in a more honest discussion with the celebrity that an audience can

find themselves in. This is what is most appealing, I believe, to audiences at the moment as

people in the age of social media are increasingly seeking ‘relatable’ and personable content

with which they can connect with. ith the right dynamic and the right questions, it can feel as

though the celebrities are more willing to reveal certain information they may not have perhaps

in a more formal or ‘standard’ interview setting. Online news and media platforms have been

responsive to this development, Variety’s Actors on Actors introduced a YouTube series. This

involves two actors sat opposite each other in a simple setting where they discuss their lives

and their work. This series again offers the more ‘real’ tone which people seek as it is just a

conversation between two individuals – where the interviewers are simultaneously the

interviewees – rather than a highly structured, intense setting.



What this form of digital journalism has shown us is that originality and relatability are central

to success on social media. In the age of social media, individuals face less restriction and are

more readily able to create and share their own media on a mass scale. This accessibility has

made the digital media landscape increasingly competitive, where those with unique and

authentic voices rise to the top. Whilst these emerging platforms do provide a more accessible

space for individuals to engage in media creation, they also demand constant innovation and

the ability to maintain an authentic connection with audiences to be successful.



Traditional journalism maintains a significant place in the sphere of media, one which I doubt

will drastically thwart as a whole. However, this is as it has already began embracing

technological advances and a more personalised, engaging approach to remain relevant. It will

be interesting to observe how the lines between established news outlets and independent

content creators continue to blur, particularly as audiences are increasingly inclined to engage

in more personalised, relatable, and interactive forms of journalism which distract from hard

news and act as a temporary remedy to ‘news fatigue’.