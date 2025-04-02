I’m Still Thinking About Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing about me, I’m going to watch and evaluate controversial pieces of media and see

exactly why they’re actually controversial. The most recent controversial piece of media that

I consumed and thoroughly enjoyed had to be the 2025 Superbowl. Whilst Kendrick’s

Superbowl now holds the record for the most watched halftime show of all time, the

performance reportedly drew in 125 formal complaints to the FCC, with concerns of gang

affiliation, lack of diversity and provocative dancing.



Considering this was an American football game, I watched the live stream and stayed

awake past midnight to watch the performance live. As someone who listens to Kendrick

Lamar, I was anticipating to see whether or not Kendrick would be as political or as

philosophical as he usually is in his music. Right off the bat, we see Samuel L. Jackson (who’s

dressed up as Uncle Sam) starting off Kendrick’s Superbowl performance, calling it the

“Great American Game”. The layout of the Superbowl stage looked as though to be a video

game console, as well as the dancers having red, white and blue clothes to show America. At

this point I knew that Kendrick was going to weave in some political and philosophical

messages into his performance, which I was both excited for and scared for.



At the end of his first song, Kendrick says that “The revolution ‘bout to be televised you

picked the right time but the wrong guy” , most likely taking a jab at Donald Trump, which

held extra significance considering Trump was in attendance, as well as the fact that Trump

is the first sitting president to ever attend the Superbowl. Kendrick saying that the

revolution is about to be televised seems to play on the 1970 poem by Gil-Scott Heron,

which talks about how action needs to be invoked in real life rather than by watching TV.

Kendrick’s interpolation of the phrase hints at how national tragedies in modern day society

are often documented through the TV and through social media.



After performing Squabble Up, Uncle Sam (Samuel L. Jackson) yells “No, no, no, no, no! Too

loud, too reckless, too ghetto! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?” most

likely telling Kendrick to perform his more socially acceptable songs, or songs where the

focus isn’t political. This then leads Kendrick on to perform Humble, most likely because

Uncle Sam was telling him to humble himself. However, Kendrick starts to push his luck in

the “Great American Game” by rapping his song “DNA”, a song that addresses the

stereotype that African-American people are more likely to be criminals or drug addicts. He

then performs “Euphoria”, which is one of his diss tracks to Drake, and then “Man at the

Garden”, a song about manifesting a good life for Kendrick the people he cares about.

Whilst performing Man at the Garden, he has his friends around him, which Uncle Sam

regards as a “culture cheat code”, using video game language to show that he doesn’t find

this acceptable. Uncle Sam telling the scorekeeper to “deduct one life” not only continues

the video game theme, but it also alludes to the racist political environment of America, as

we’ve seen high statistics of police and government brutality towards African Americans.

Kendrick then performs “Peekaboo”, and towards the end of the song, he then teases the

instrumental of “Not Like Us” to which he says “I wanna perform they favourite song, but

you know they love to sue”, referring to how Drake sued UMG for defamation and

harassment over the song “Not Like Us”, which is directed as a diss to Drake, calling him a

pedophile as well as suggesting that he profits off of African-American culture, when Drake

was instead raised in a culturally Canadian-Jewish environment.



Kendrick had brought out SZA for the Superbowl, where they performed “Luther” and “All

the Stars” together, which Uncle Sam seemed to approve of, saying “That’s what America

wants! Nice and Calm!” This represents Kendrick assimilating into American culture by

performing songs that are not explicit to his African-American culture. But just when you

think Kendrick’s listened to Uncle Sam’s requests, and played along with the “Great

American Game” the instrumental of “Not Like Us” comes back. He then says “Forty acres

and a mule, this is bigger than the music”, which is a line that he’s said in songs like

“Alright”, a song about staying optimistic amidst political struggles. However, him saying

“Forty acres and a mule” refers to what African-Americans were falsely promised after being

freed from slavery. Kendrick continues to take jabs at Drake, by getting tennis player Serena

Williams to crip-walk during “Not Like Us”, most likely a jab to Drake considering he had

dated Serena between 2011 and 2015.



The song Kendrick decides to close with is “TV Off” holding significance considering after the

song ends, the words “Game Over” are displayed from the stands. This could mean two

things; it could mean that because Kendrick performed his political songs, he has lost the

“Great American Game”, which is also representative of how black Americans are standing

up to oppressive systems. It could also mean that the game is over because of the current

political state of America, considering Trump has followed through with Project 2025, which

has affected ethnic minority groups as well as the LGBTQ+ community.