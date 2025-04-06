The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It all started last summer, during my holiday in Poland. Amid the sightseeing and relaxing, I found myself frantically refreshing Ticketmaster, full of stress, just to secure my spot for Clairo’s Charm tour. I’d been a fan for years and usually ended up missing out on tickets so this time I was determined to get the chance, I guess third time really is the charm! However thankfully, after forcing my friends to help me, I was able to get the tickets to the Charm tour, allowing me to build excitement for this concert for the whole year to come.

Fast forward to the night of the concert, at the iconic O2 Manchester Apollo; the queue stretched onto what seemed like forever. Despite turning up 2 hours early, I was stood in the queue that had been looped around the neighbouring warehouse, impossibly far away from the front door. Yet when the doors finally opened, there was a rushing stream of fans into the building, which moved the queue so fast I practically jogged into the arena.

The evening involved quite a bit of waiting before the opening act, and the excitement was palpable. The lights dimmed as the supporting act June McDoom walked onto the stage. As a distinctive folk musician, her unique sound set the mood for the audience, who waited eagerly for the main event. I’ll admit, I hadn’t listened to much of June McDoom’s music before the concert, but hearing her live completely won me over-her presence and style was really quite captivating.

Following this was a short interval, which was abruptly ended on the hour as Clairo and the band appeared, amongst an eruption of cheers and screams from the crowd. They began sharing wine together and sitting together, dancing along to the background music whilst the audience waited in anticipation for the show. Her aesthetics were rather alluring; the room was mostly dark, but each time she performed, the string lights behind her would softly glow, illuminating the band and adding an enchanting touch to the atmosphere.

Then she played 3 opening songs from her latest album ‘Charm’ and then iconic throwbacks such as ‘Flaming Hot Cheetos’ and ‘How’, remixed with Jazz undertones, followed by more ‘Immunity’ throwbacks. The progression of the setlist felt like a nostalgic rollercoaster, with every album intertwined throughout. At one point in the show when Clairo performed ‘Thank You,’ it was clear there was a fan project in the works, as everyone held up signs reading ‘Thank you Clairo,’ creating a heartfelt moment for everyone in the crowd. Similarly, Clairo was visibly emotional throughout the night, especially knowing it was the final show of the tour, which made every moment feel even more special. The night finished with some of her best hits, ‘Steeeam’, ‘Bags’ and ‘Sofia’, the song that skyrocketed her fame. With the final cheers, everyone poured out of the venue, leaving with hoarse voices and lowered phone storage, sharing fond memories of this unforgettable night.

All in all, the final show of the Charm tour was truly a night to remember. Looking back, it was absolutely worth all the panic and stress booking tickets. If this experience has taught me anything, it is that experiences like these far outweigh the cost, and if I ever get the opportunity to see Clairo live again, I will not hesitate!