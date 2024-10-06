How to make your university room feel like home: a guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As someone who is currently in their third year of living in university halls (on and off campus), I’d like to think I am somewhat qualified in decorating the blank space we see when we first open that door. I’m positive you’ve brought tones of photos of family and friends to remind you of home. But apart from these memories and perhaps a fake plant, what else can you add to your space to make it feel more like you?

My advice:

Don’t expect it to look perfect straight away

After unpacking all your belongings, you may feel like this is not your home from home just yet. But trust me, give it some time and your space will soon feel like yours. Your room will also change, just like you will over the course of your degree!

Print off those photos of your new friends

You already have photos of your friends and family from back home and probably the dog too, but what about your new friends? At the end of the semester, a great idea is to print off all those photos you’ve taken. Whether it’s the thousands of aesthetic shots of campus or a fun night out at Rock City, both are of equal worth for printing. Sites like ‘FreePrints’ and ‘Snapfish’ allow you to print off your photos for a fraction of the usual prices. So, you have no excuse for those photos being stuck on your phone!

Let there be light!

In your room, you will likely have limited choice with your lighting options. Often you’re restricted to a main light which lampshade you cannot change along with a standard desk lamp which will be winning no prizes for style. Battery operated fairy lights are always a solid option. They can be quite effective strung up with some command hooks. Your other option is to axe that desk lamp and replace it with something a little more your style. I am the proud owner of a lamp which my friends (who clearly have 0 taste), affectionally call the ugly lamp. So, if lighting is something you want to try and get right, it might be worth looking into these alterative options.

‘Knick-Knacks’

For those unfamiliar with the term, ‘knick-knacks’ are usually small ornaments. I am a proud collector of knick-knacks with my special collection of vintage brass paraphernalia and antique Bibles. Knick-knacks can really be personal to you and are a great way to express your personal interests. However, I advise not buying too many as it becomes a major problem when you need to move. Totally not speaking from experience…

Let’s get organised

Your room by the end of freshers week was likely be littered with all those freebies you picked up. I’m not saying by any means you need to chuck them away (those 50 pens and bottle openers might become useful one day!), but at least try and chuck them in a basket or drawer. Speaking of baskets, they are a great way to keep your space tidy even if you’re not overly organised! Keeping your space tidy, especially during busy seasons can also help with your overall wellbeing.

Houseplants!

If you’re going to purchase a new plant to add some life to your room, I would recommend getting something low maintenance. During my first year, my friend and I purchased a lucky bamboo each for less than £5. It survives by just sitting in water, requiring little to no attention until you notice its leaves are looking a little funky. 3 years later, it’s still going strong and has grown twice its size.

Second-hand shops

Last but by no means least, second hand shops such as antique and charity shops are a great way to find some unique decor to suite your taste. Your finds are individual to you so the likelihood that someone else has them is slim. Second-hand shops are also a great way to get out and spend time with your new friends.

I hope these ideas have proved helpful in setting up your new room! Happy room decorating!