How the AI Revolution is reinventing misogyny

The rise of AI is everywhere, it is working its way into workplaces and education, with

people using AI every single day, often ignoring the consequences this can have. Not only

does AI use an incredibly high amount of water, with experts believing that AI related

infrastructure may soon consume six times more water than Denmark, a huge problem when

considering a quarter of humanity already lacks access to clean water and sanitation, but a

request made through Chat GPT consumes 10 times the electricity of a google search.

However, there is an even darker more sinister side to the rise of AI, and no one seems to be

talking about it.



In 2012, Laura Bates launched the Everyday Sexism Project, creating a space for women to

share stories that the world refused to listen to, stories of street harassment, workplace

discrimination and online abuse. On the 15 th May, Bates released her sixth non-fiction book,

The New Age of Sexism: How AI is Reinventing Misogyny, a disturbing but necessary

examination of how the next frontier of misogyny is being programmed, uploaded and

gamified. As Bates states, this is not a book about the future, this is happening right now. And

she’s right. The rise of AI is not only shaping our technologies, its warping our cultural

norms, weaponizing emerging tech to reinforce old patterns of gendered violence in terrifying

new ways.



One of the most immediate threats in the rise of AI comes in the form of deepfakes, AI-

generated videos and images that can place someone’s face on another person’s body, often in

pornographic content. The content that is generated through deepfakes is scarily realistic,

with even those close to the victim unable to tell that the content is not real and AI-generated.

The use of deepfakes isn’t just a digital hoax, they are identity thefts, used to humiliate and

silence women. Through her work for The New Age of Sexism: How AI is Reinventing

Misogyny, Bates uncovered it takes just 10 minutes and a few clicks to generate a realistic

deepfake , often using tools that are available to the public for free on app stores, presenting a

scary fact that anyone can create deepfake content about anyone, often with ease. Victims are

routinely dismissed, told ‘it’s not real’ or to ‘be grateful it wasn’t worse’, but these images

travel fast. Across group chats, school corridors, and anonymous forums, destroying

reputations and mental health with chilling efficiency. Despite the scale of the problem,

current legislation is woefully behind. Smaller websites hosting deepfake porn face little

regulation, and even governments are reluctant to act. At a recent summit in Paris, where

nations proposed ethical AI guidelines, both the UK and the US refused to sign, citing

‘national security’ as a higher priority than the safety of women.

The situation is especially prevalent for teenage girls. Deepfake abuse in schools is rising

rapidly , but those who create and share these images often face no meaningful consequences,

with schools instead pooling their resources around PR, hoping to preserve reputation while

not doing enough to prevent these instances from occurring in the first place. Research shows

that this pattern is repeating all the time, and it is happening far more often than we are led to

believe.

Meanwhile, in the darkest corners of the metaverse, a new horror is being born: cyber

brothels and AI sex robots. At Cybrothel Berlin, the worlds fist sex doll brothel which blends

cutting-edge AI, VR and robotics to create a ‘new kind of adult experience’, you can order a

sex robot in advance of your arrival, customise her appearance, even request that she be

bloodied, bruised or torn. During the research of her book, Bates visited and requested that

the doll be prepared to appear as if she had been attacked. They fulfilled her wish. Upon

arrival Bates described the doll looking terrifyingly real, curled up on the bed facing the wall,

battered, bruised and with its fingers trembling. One of her labia had been torn off. And no

one- not a single person- was monitoring what was happening behind that door.

It doesn’t stop there. High tech sex robots are now available for purchase. These robots can

be completely customised, with over 100 different nipple sizes to choose from. Not only this,

but they can be completely made to look like a real person, down to skin tone, breast size and

body shape. You can send of an image to these companies of the person you would like to

replicate in doll form, and they will do this for you. Terrifyingly, this can be done without that

person’s knowledge. It could be an ex-partner, a classmate, a victim of stalking, someone can

have an exact replica of you made into an AI sex robot and you would have no idea. There

are even customisable settings on the robots. One setting called ‘Frigid Farrah’ allows the

user to simulate rape, with the robot repeatedly saying “no” throughout the act, opening up

horrific new possibilities for stalking and abuse.



The sex tech industry is worth over $30 billion, but little to no attention is being paid to how

it is fuelling violence. AI girlfriends and chatbot apps are marketed as tools to help lonely

men, but often become spaces where abuse is gamified. Many include features that allow

users to simulate violent sex, including rape scenarios. These apps have been downloaded

over 100 million times. The justification? Some claim these technologies help prevent real-

life violence, but evidence suggests the opposite. A recent investigation into AI child abuse

material found that exposure to these simulations increased the likelihood of escalation into

real-world offending. These tools don’t reduce violence- they normalise it.



Sexualised violence is rising. Data shows the fastest growing groups of domestic abuse

offenders and victims of domestic abuse are those aged 16-19. 41% of UK girls aged 14-17 in

an intimate relationship experienced some form of sexual violence from their partner. The

police receive a domestic abuse related call every 30 seconds, yet it is estimated that less than

24% of domestic abuse crime is reported to the police. Crimes including stalking, harassment,

sexual assault and domestic violence affect one in twelve women in England and Wales, with

the number of recorded offences growing 37% in the past five years and the perpetuators are

getting younger. Keir Starmer’s vague promise to “halve violence against women and girls

within a decade” rings hollow without concrete policies.